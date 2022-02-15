Rams thrived on adversity: NFL’s Kupp

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp says the adversity his Los Angeles Rams confronted in the course of the season drew the crew collectively and served them effectively within the Super Bowl after they rallied for a late landing to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rather than panic after they misplaced three consecutive video games in November, a run that raised questions as to whether or not they may deal with different play-off contenders, Kupp mentioned the Rams – a crew flush with big-name expertise – got here collectively.

“A lot of times you get into a place where that isn’t the mentality, that’s when the finger pointing starts happening and you feel like you got to start from scratch or re-write your process and change things,” mentioned Kupp.

“But we believed in what our process was: win or lose we are going to find ways to get better and stay the course.”

That mentality was on full show on Sunday when the Rams, trailing 20-16, received the ball again with six minutes and 13 seconds left in regulation time and 79 yards to go.

Kupp got here to the rescue for his crew on that last drive as he transformed a fourth down and caught 4 passes, together with the game-winning landing with 85 seconds left in a 23-20 victory.

It was the second landing of the sport for Kupp, who was usually double-teamed by the Bengals secondary after an harm to fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr within the first half.

“Football is a game of ebbs and flows, there’s mountains and valleys through a full season, through a game, through a quarter, through a practice week,” mentioned Kupp.

“There’s adversity, it’s inevitable you are going to face it. The belief that we have is that you are a different team at the end of the season than when you start and we want the team to climb.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned Kupp, who in the course of the common season grew to become the primary participant since 2005 to steer the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, epitomised all the pieces that is proper about his crew.

“Just the selflessness, the humility and then the clutch production we had to have it’s unbelievable,” mentioned McVay.

“He’s always been this way but this year especially there was a stillness, there was a peace and there was a joy that he was playing with.

“He’s made such an influence on me and guys like Cooper Kupp are why you coach and I simply really feel so blessed to be round someone as particular as him.”