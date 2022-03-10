Ramsey County Sgt. Who Fatally Struck Man With Car Will Not Face Criminal Charges

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (WCCO) — A Ramsey County sergeant who struck and killed a person together with his squad automobile final fall after the person shot on the sergeant and one other officer won’t face felony expenses, the legal professional tasked with the charging choice stated.

After reviewing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigative file, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena decided Sgt. Don Rindal was “legally justified in using deadly force.”

READ MORE: Ramsey Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Dash Cam Footage Of Fatal Incidents In Mounds View, Maplewood

According to the case abstract, which was primarily based on interviews with regulation enforcement officers and witnesses and physique digicam footage from the BCA file, Rindal fatally struck Troy Engstrom together with his SUV on Sept. 22, 2021, after Engstrom fired one shot at a Mounds View police officer and one other shot at Rindal.

Engstrom was a suspect in a photographs fired incident on the AmericInn Hotel on Mounds View Boulevard earlier that day. The Mounds View Police Department was trying to find him after he left the lodge, and requested help from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, based on an officer’s assertion.

Mounds View Police Officer Nick Erickson discovered Engstrom strolling on County Road H2 close to Jackson Drive. According to the case abstract, Engstrom fired a shot at Erickson’s squad automobile after Erickson reached for his holster whereas utilizing the automobile’s door as cowl. Erickson was not damage.

READ MORE: Officials ID Man Fatally Struck By Squad Car In Mounds View, Deputy Who Hit Him

Rindal arrived on the scene simply earlier than Engstrom fired the primary shot, the legal professional’s workplace stated. When Engstrom turned and fired a shot at Rindal’s car, Rindal “immediately turned perpendicular to County Road H2 and drove at the suspect, who was still pointing his handgun at him.”

Engstrom was launched into a close-by fence, and ended up beneath Rindal’s car, based on the legal professional’s workplace. Rindal backed up so officers may attain Engstrom to subdue him and supply support. Engstrom was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, the place he later died.

“Had I not taken immediate action, I believe the suspect would have continued to approach the Mounds View police officer, and would have shot at him at close range and likely killed him,” Rindal stated in a written assertion. “Had I not driven at him and hit him, I believe he would have also continued to fire his handgun at me.”

A used automobile lot worker who witnessed what occurred from throughout the road advised BCA investigators that Rindal “saved … a lot of what could have gone wrong.”

“It is my conclusion that given the facts and circumstances of this incident, it was objectively reasonable for Sergeant Rindal to believe Mr. Engstrom posed a deadly threat to him, to Officer Erickson and to members of the public [at] the time he struck Mr. Engstrom with his squad,” Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena stated. “Accordingly, Sergeant Rindal was legally justified in using deadly force in this instance and there is no basis to issue criminal charges against him.”