Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s pictures from the mehendi and wedding ceremonies are sibling goals : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood’s favorite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor bought married on 14th April on the Kapoor ancestral home Vaastu in Mumbai with simply their shut household and mates in attendance. After sharing glimpses from the marriage ceremony, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share photographs from the intimate mehendi ceremony. Manish Malhotra, who designed Alia’s crimson lehenga for the outfit took to his Instagram feed to share an image of Alia posing along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Wedding: Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s photos from the mehendi and marriage ceremony ceremonies are sibling objectives

In the image shared by Manish Malhotra, Alia will be seen hugging Shaheen throughout the mehendi ceremony. “Only love,” wrote Manish Malhotra together with the submit.

Sharing particulars of the outfit, Manish Malhotra wrote, “A treasure of traceability and trust. The very beautiful #ManishMalhotraBride @aliaabhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed. The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories. Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from Kutch. The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors. Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides’ earlier outfits and detailing from #ManishMalhotraArchives. Every love story is unique, and @manishmalhotra05 beautifully narrates her beginning tale of a joyous forever.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen shared an image along with her sister in her bridal put on. In the image, Shaheen and Alia will be seen holding palms and going through one another with their noses colliding playfully. “Hi heartbeat,” Shaheen wrote.

