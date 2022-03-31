Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt perform puja after wrapping the shoot of Brahmastra : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has wrapped the shoot of the movie which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt within the lead. The taking pictures for the film started in 2018. Announcing the wrap, Alia shared how a lot she wished to say it for therefore long- “Its a wrap!”. The movie is about to be launched on September 9, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt carry out puja after wrapping the shoot of Brahmastra

Alia, whereas taking pictures in Varanasi, took a while out to go to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. On March 29, Alia and Ayan shared photographs on their Instagram to announce the movie taking pictures being accomplished. The picture featured the director together with Alia and Ranbir. Behind them, the Kashi Vishwanath temple will be seen.

Pictures of the trio visiting the temple have surfaced on social media after fan pages began circulating them.

Ayan Mukerji sharing the photographs on his Instagram, captioned it, “Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi – a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings.”

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy film additionally starring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. The movie will likely be launched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

