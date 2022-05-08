Ranbir Kapoor reveals his weird facination with number 8 : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Just a day in the past, Bollywood celebrities have been noticed on the airport, leaving for Dubai for the All Stars Football Match. During its press convention, the staff’s members like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan amongst others have been seen answering media questions. During one such second, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about why he loves the quantity 8, which is by the way, additionally his jersey quantity.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals his bizarre facination with quantity 8

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about why he likes to put on his jersey quantity 8 and the actor revealed that it has a connection along with his mom Neetu Kapoor. The newly married actor mentioned, “I have some weird fascination with the number 8 because it is my mom (Neetu Kapoor)’s birthday, 8th of July. I just like the whole way the number looks. It has the infinity sign if you look at it horizontally. So I always wear number 8.”

Interestingly, there was the presence of quantity 8 even through the marriage ceremony ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The mangalsutra that Alia wore after the marriage has a infinity signal pendant within the center. The actor considers it to be his fortunate quantity and ensures its presence round even in his private moments.

On the work entrance, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with movies. He is gearing up for the discharge of the magnum opus Brahmastra, which is by the way additionally his first movie along with his spouse Alia Bhatt. The movie, that additionally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the primary a part of the Shiva trilogy collection. It is slated to launch on September 9, 2022.

Besides these, Ranbir Kapoor additionally has movies like Shamshera underneath the Yash Raj banner and Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga within the pipeline. The actor can also be anticipated to function in Luv Ranjan’s forthcoming venture.

