Randeep Hooda shares video of a tiger with its prey. Watch

Are you a daily person of Twitter? Do you comply with actor Randeep Hooda on the micro-blogging web site? Then there’s a chance that you simply’re conscious of the form of posts that he usually shares. He posts movies and pictures that give folks a peek into each his actual and reel lives. Amid them are additionally these shares that contain wild animals and birds. Just like his current put up involving a tiger and its prey.

“It’s a jungle out there!!” the actor wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to point out a tiger tackling a bovine animal whose herd is standing close by. The video is each intriguing and scary to look at.

Take a have a look at the video posted on Twitter:

Since being posted, the clip has collected almost 80,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback. Many additionally re-shared the video. Just like IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, “If stabbing in back needs an example!!” he posted whereas sharing the video. “Survival of the fittest!” wrote one other. “This is incredible,” wrote a 3rd.

Though in his put up Hooda didn’t point out the place the video was taken, he lately took to Instagram to share a couple of posts about his go to to Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra. Take a have a look at the posts he shared:

What are your ideas on the posts shared by Randeep Hooda?