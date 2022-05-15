Randolph police officer Michael Beal killed in car crash on Route 3

RANDOLPH (CBS) — A longtime Randolph police officer has died after being concerned in a automotive crash Saturday morning with one other automotive on Route 3 South. Officer Michael D. Beal, who had been with the Randolph police division for 35 years, was recognized as the one who died.

The crash occurred in Hingham round 6 a.m.

Beal leaves behind a spouse and eight kids.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz stated state police have been known as to Route 3 South and located Beal on the highway and his automotive crashed and rested within the median.

The different automotive was discovered stationary within the breakdown lane with harm to the entrance of it. The particular person driving that automotive was taken to the hospital with minor accidents.

“He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department,” stated Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

The reason for the crash is underneath investigation, and it’s unclear if the officer was on-duty on the time.