Australia

Range Rover Sport release date set

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
29 Less than a minute


The new, third-generation Range Rover Sport’s world premiere is on May 10 (2am, May 11 in WA).

This sneak peak picture doesn’t present a lot … however provides a tiny glimpse of present a modernist inside.

And for that launch, the automobile will bear a problem, simply as its predecessors have. There was the record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a crossing of the Empty Quarter desert within the Arabian Peninsula and an ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China.

The international reveal will likely be on YouTube.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
29 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button