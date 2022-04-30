Range Rover Sport release date set

The new, third-generation Range Rover Sport’s world premiere is on May 10 (2am, May 11 in WA).

This sneak peak picture doesn’t present a lot … however provides a tiny glimpse of present a modernist inside.

And for that launch, the automobile will bear a problem, simply as its predecessors have. There was the record-setting hill-climb at Pikes Peak, a crossing of the Empty Quarter desert within the Arabian Peninsula and an ascent of the 999 steps to Heaven’s Gate in China.

The international reveal will likely be on YouTube.