Rangers beat Lightning in Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored within the third interval, Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 pictures and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night time to take a 2-0 collection lead within the Eastern Conference finals.

K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko scored within the first interval, and Adam Fox and Chris Kreider every had two assists for the Rangers. New York received its eighth straight house recreation, extending a franchise playoff document.

Nikita Kucherov had a aim and an help for Tampa Bay, Nicholas Paul additionally scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves. The Lightning goalie has allowed 9 objectives in two video games in opposition to the Rangers after limiting Florida to 3 in a four-game sweep within the second spherical.

The Lightning have misplaced consecutive playoff video games for the primary time within the final three postseasons. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have been 17-0 after a loss coming in.

The collection shifts to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday and Game 4 on Tuesday night time.

Zibanejad prolonged the Rangers’ result in 3-1 early within the third interval. Shortly after lacking vast on a 2-on-1, he obtained a cross from Fox, skated into the left circle and fired a shot that beat Vasilevskiy excessive on the stick aspect at 1:21. It was Zibanejad’s ninth of the playoffs and gave him objectives in six of the final seven video games.

With Vasilevskiy pulled for an additional skater, Paul scored in entrance off a cross from Corey Perry to drag the Lightning inside one with 2:04 left.

Vasiliveskiy was pulled once more for an additional skater when Shesterkin needed to make a number of sprawling saves with a few minute to go.

With the Rangers main 2-1 after 20 minutes, Tyler Motte almost added to it 3 1/2 minutes into the second interval as his backhander trickled by means of Vasilevskiy’s pads and was on the aim line when Corey Perry dove throughout to maintain it out.

The Rangers outshot the Lightning 14-10 within the scoreless center interval, with most of Tampa Bay’s makes an attempt coming within the final six minutes. Shesterkin stopped a shot by Paul from the appropriate doorstep, an try in shut seconds later by Ross Colton, after which a deflection by Anthony Cirelli lower than one other minute later. The goalie additionally stopped two slap pictures by Mikhail Sergachev about 20 seconds aside with a few minute to go.

The Lightning obtained an early energy play when the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves was whistled for slashing 2 1/2 minutes into the sport. They rapidly took benefit as Kucherov fired a shot from the appropriate circle that beat Shesterkin on the glove aspect at 2:41. It was Kucherov’s fifth of the postseason. Tampa Bay was 0 for 9 on the facility play in its earlier three video games.

Miller tied it somewhat greater than the minutes afterward a Rangers rush. He fired a shot from the appropriate level that was blocked by Lightning defenseman Brandon Hagel, however the puck got here again to him and he fired one other shot that went in off the put up at 5:59.

Shesterkin had a sprawling skate save on Stamkos two minutes afterward a 2-on-1 to maintain it tied. Motte almost gave the Rangers the lead with 8 1/2 minutes remaining, however his shot deflected off the goalpost.

Kakko put the Rangers forward 2-1 as he deflected a cross from Adam Fox previous Vasilevskiy from the appropriate doorstep with 2:28 left within the opening interval.

STATS

Fox leads all NHL defensemen with 17 assists and 22 factors within the postseason. … Zibanejad has a seven-game level streak with six objectives and 11 factors. He has 22 factors within the postseason. … The Rangers have 20 objectives over their final 4 video games after scoring 9 over the earlier 5.

CLIMBING LISTS

Kreider has 53 postseason factors, taking on sole possession of fifth place in franchise historical past.