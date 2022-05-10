Rangers’ top lines, stars getting completely dominated by Penguins

As the collection headed to Pittsburgh for Game 3, the concern for the Rangers centered on how the matchups would shift with Mike Sullivan holding the final change.

The Kid Line, the pondering went, could possibly be uncovered if Sullivan selected to throw out his prime line in opposition to the unproven Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. On the opposite hand, getting fewer minutes in opposition to Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust might assist get Mika Zibanejad’s line going.

Sullivan, it seems, was pondering above the fray.

The matchup charts via two Pittsburgh victories on house ice — 7-4 in Game 3, 7-2 in Game 4 — look kind of the identical as they did within the first two video games on the Garden. All that’s modified, actually, is that it’s been made clear simply how favorable it’s for the Penguins to have the 2 prime traces matching up.

By the tip of the second interval on Monday, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant had gone as far as to modify up his traces, placing Artemi Panarin with Zibanejad and Kreider, with Frank Vatrano dropped to the third line. That mirrored the desperation of the second, by which the Rangers confronted a 6-2 deficit, and of a collection by which their prime three forwards have been utterly swallowed up.

Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers’ prime traces have struggled in opposition to the Pengiuns. Corey Sipkin

Gallant’s solely touch upon that was oblique.

“It’s not from the inexperienced guys, either,” he mentioned of his workforce’s points. “They’re a part of our group but tonight you’re seeing a lot of soft, bad plays by a lot of people. It was a team effort tonight.”

In his first actual playoff collection since 2017, Zibanejad has one level at even power with out a purpose. Kreider, who suffered a puck to the neck on Monday, and Vatrano have each no less than gotten on the scoresheet, however their manufacturing has been nothing close to that of the Crosby line.

“He’s played some real good hockey in the playoffs in my time here, so that bar is really high,” Sullivan advised reporters of Crosby, who had a purpose and two assists in Monday’s rout. “But he’s playing a complete game, both sides of the puck. He inspires the group.”

This equation is about Crosby as a lot as something on the Rangers’ finish. But it’s on the Blueshirts to determine a response nonetheless.

Chris Kreider tries to battle off the Penguins. USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Zibanejad line was on ice for 3 of Pittsburgh’s even-strength targets. Not solely did they fail to attain in response, they did not a lot as file a high-danger likelihood.

With the collection shifting again to New York, there may be not an apparent matchup reply for Gallant. Would the Rangers coach roll the hard-hitting fourth line out in opposition to Crosby and hope for the perfect? Would he strive the Kids? Is there a special configuration from the highest six that is smart collectively, that will enable Zibanejad to start out making a two-way influence?

And along with his workforce’s season hanging within the steadiness, Gallant has lower than 48 hours to determine it out.