Rangers Trade INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa To Twins For Catcher Mitch Garver

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the beginning shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver.

Texas additionally despatched minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day earlier than the necessary reporting date for gamers following the top of Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout.

Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman throughout the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers mentioned he would exchange Elvis Andrus as their beginning shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and solely remaining participant from their two World Series groups, was traded to Oakland earlier than spring coaching final yr.

Just earlier than the MLB lockout started Dec. 2, the Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.

“We knew we were going to have some good decisions to make. That’s what this is,” Rangers president Jon Daniels mentioned from the staff’s spring coaching advanced in Surprise, Arizona. “This is us looking at our options, knowing we’ve got this other group (of young players) coming, we’ve got these two All-Stars in the middle of the diamond, and that we could acquire a player that is pretty close to All-Star status.”

It appeared that Kiner-Falefa would get the chance to be the Rangers’ third baseman once more this season, particularly after prime prospect Josh Jung had shoulder surgical procedure final month. Now Kiner-Falefa, the Hawaii native who turns 27 later this month, can be at his most popular place with the Twins.

Daniels mentioned quite a few groups referred to as to inquire about Kiner-Falefa as a shortstop. The staff president famous the distinctive timing of the “kind of a winter meetings-type deal made in spring training,” and mentioned there had been some conversations about such a deal earlier than the lockout started.

Minnesota had a gap at shortstop after letting Andrelton Simmons depart in free company. One of their greatest hitters, Jorge Polanco, broke in as a shortstop however has since moved to second base, the place the Twins would favor to maintain him.

Garver had a breakout season in 2019 with 31 homers in 93 video games whereas successful a Silver Slugger award, however the 31-year-old catcher has had damage points the previous two years. He struggled by way of the pandemic season in 2020, then missed most of 2021 after taking a foul tip to the groin space and needing surgical procedure.

Kiner-Falefa is a .265 profession hitter over the previous 4 seasons. The Rangers typically used him as a catcher when he first obtained to the main leagues as a method of getting him into the lineup. He hit .271 with eight homers and 53 RBIs in 158 video games final season.

Garver hit .256 with 13 homers and 34 RBIs in 68 video games for the Twins final season. In 309 video games over the previous 5 seasons for Minnesota, he hit .256 with 53 homers and 154 RBIs.

Daniels mentioned the intention is for Garver to be their beginning catcher, however that he might additionally get a while at first base and designated hitter. Jose Trevino and Jonah Heim, the switch-hitting rookie the Rangers obtained from Oakland within the Andrus deal, cut up catching duties final season.

Andy Ibanez and Yonny Hernandez, each rookies final season who began a number of infield positions, will go into spring coaching on the prime of the depth chart at third base.

The 21-year-old Henriquez, who was added to the 40-man roster final November, mixed to go 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 93 2-3 innings in 21 video games (16 begins) for High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco final season.

