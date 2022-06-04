Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Teams, squads, fixtures, match timings and all you need to know about knockouts – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The 2021/22 season of the celebrated Ranji Trophy match is approaching its enterprise finish, with the quarter-finals slated to start from Monday, 6 June. All the knockout video games, together with the semi-finals and closing, might be performed throughout totally different venues in Karnataka. The closing is scheduled for 22 June at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The defending champions of the Ranji Trophy are Saurashtra, who gained the 2019-20 version by beating Bengal within the closing. The 2020-21 version was not held resulting from COVID-19 pandemic. Saurashtra, nonetheless, have didn’t make it to the quarter-finals this time after ending second in Elite Group D, which was not sufficient to advance.

With the Ranji Trophy getting into its most enjoyable part, we carry to you key data relating to the knockout levels, beginning with the certified groups:

Which are the eight groups within the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 quarter-finals?

The group winners of seven Elite teams – Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have certified mechanically for the quarter-finals.

Jharkhand is the eighth group, having overwhelmed Plate group winners Nagaland in a pre-quarterfinal conflict.

What are the venues for the knockout stage?

The Ranji Trophy knockout video games might be held throughout 5 venues — M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Final), Just Cricket Academy Ground (Bengaluru), KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur.

What are the Ranji Trophy knockout fixtures?

The Ranji Trophy knockout fixtures are as follows:

Quarter-finals (All matches 6-10 June, Matches begin at 9.30 am IST)

QF1: Bengal vs Jharkhand at Just Cricket Academy, Bengaluru

QF2: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand at KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

QF3: Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

QF4: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Semi-finals (All matches 14-18 June, Matches begin at 9.30 am IST)

SF1: QF1 Winner vs QF4 Winner at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

SF2: QF2 Winner vs QF3 Winner at Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Final (22-26 June, Match begins at 9.30 am IST)

SF Winner 1 vs SF Winner 2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

What are the squads of all eight groups?

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Manoj Tiwary, Mohammad Shami, Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Koushik Ghosh, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Nilkantha Das, Sudip Kr. Gharami, Abhishek Porel, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffer , Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Dhrumil Matkar, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni ,Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi , Roystan Dias, Siddharth Raut and Musheer Khan.

Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Samarth R (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Siddharth KV, Nischal D, Sharath Srinivas (WK), Sharath B R (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Gowtham Ok, Shubhang Hegde, Suchith J, Cariappa KC, Ronit More, Koushik V, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Venkatesh M, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kishan S Bedare.

Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Madhya Padesh and Uttar Pradesh squads are but to be introduced.

Will there be spectators allowed inside stadiums?

The knockout matches might be performed inside a bio-bubble and as per a BCCI press launch, followers gained’t be allowed into the stadiums. “The presence of spectators is prohibited as a part of the rules set out by the State and Health Regulatory Authorities underneath the bio safe protocol,” acknowledged the BCCI launch.

Where can I watch the matches LIVE?

The Ranji Trophy 2021-22 knockout stage matches might be telecast throughout the Star Sports Network, with LIVE streaming of the matches out there on Disney + Hotstar.

