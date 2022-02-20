Ranji Trophy: Delhi’s Yash Dhull scores centuries in both innings on his first-class debut | Cricket News – Times of India

𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝘿𝙀𝘽𝙐𝙏! 👏 👏💯 within the first innings 💪💯 within the second innings 💪What a strategy to announce his arrival in Firs… https://t.co/ixiS4eGnFZ — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) 1645345246000

GUWAHATI: Batter Yash Dhull registered a century in every of the innings of Delhi’s ongoing Elite Group H Ranji Trophy match towards Tamil Nadu right here on the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.Dhull accomplished the feat on Day 4 of the match on Sunday. He is barely the third Indian batter to attain centuries in each innings of the first-class debut.Dhull introduced up the three-figure mark off 200 balls in Delhi’s second innings with the assistance of 13 boundaries. In the primary innings, the right-handed younger Delhi batter had scored 113.

Sent in to bat first, Delhi scored 452 runs of their first innings whereas Tamil Nadu posted 494 for a lead of 42 runs.

Earlier this month, Dhull had led India to a document fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England within the summit conflict.