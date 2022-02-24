Sports
Ranji Trophy: Ton-up Indrajith & Aparajith make it Tamil Nadu’s day | Cricket News – Times of India
After beginning the Ranji Trophy season with a fluent 117 towards Delhi, Baba Indrajith (127, 21×4) notched up yet one more hundred this time towards Chhattisgarh as Tamil Nadu have been 308-4 on Day 1 of their conflict on the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.
Apart from Indrajith, twin brother Baba Aparajith too made it rely with an unbeaten 101 (8×4, 2×6) as their 206-run third wicket stand was the spotlight of Tamil Nadu’s innings.
While Aparajith was his sedate self, Indrajith was in an aggressive temper. It took the latter simply 109 balls and one session — the post-lunch — to notch up his eleventh First-Class hundred. Chhattisgarh’s bowling line-up lacked the sting to check Indrajith who arrived on the fall of opener L Suryapprakash (21, 3×4) within the first over after lunch. From being 59 for two, the Indrajith-Aparajith pair laid the inspiration for Tamil Nadu’s innings with their 285-ball partnership.
While Indrajith was dealing majorly in boundaries, Aparajith was completely satisfied taking part in the second fiddle. The duo introduced the 50-run partnership — within the fortieth over of the innings — with Indrajith contributing 35 in it. Indrajith raised his 50 in simply 69 balls. A bulk of Indrajith’s runs have been scored off left-arm spinners — Sumit Ruikar and Ajay Mandal.
While Indrajith accrued 42 runs off Sumit which included 5 fours, Ajay accounted for 25 that had 3 hits to the fence. As Indrajith raced to 88, Aparajith crossed the 50-run mark in 131 deliveries. Indrajith took simply three deliveries to maneuver from 88 to the three-figure mark within the final over earlier than tea.
That over, bowled by medium-pacer Shashank Singh, noticed Indrajith hit three back-to-back boundaries to get to the three-figure mark. The 27-year-old moved from 88 to 92 with a 4 over long-on, adopted it up with boundaries over covers and third-man area because the Tamil Nadu dugout rose to its ft to applaud a splendid knock.
Indrajith’s 141-ball essay was lower brief when he was cleaned up by Ajay within the 71st over of Tamil Nadu innings.
Chhattisgarh pulled issues again by dismissing skipper Vijay Shankar (0) cheaply. Aparajith, within the firm of M Shahrukh Khan (28 batting, 1×4, 2×6), then acquired to his tenth First-Class century earlier than shut of play. The in-form Shahrukh was given a life on 14 by Ravi Kiran who dropped a straightforward probability at backward level area.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 308-4 in 86 overs (B Indrajith 127, B Aparajith 101 batting).
