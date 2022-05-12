Ranveer Singh confirms sequel of Simmba; says it is one of his favourite performances : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Ranveer Singh is engaged on quite a few intriguing tasks. He is at the moment anticipating the discharge of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, by which he performs a totally completely different character. Recently, in an interview the actor confirmed the sequel to his 2018 movie Simmba. He stated that if there was no sequel, he can be disillusioned.

Talking to Film Companion, he stated, “Simmba is one of my favorite people, and it was always meant to be a franchise. When Rohit (Shetty) Bhai calls, I will answer. Simmba, which is one of my favourite films and includes one of my favourite performances, will have a sequel. I’ll do it because I enjoy it.”

Simmba was the third movie in Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe. Along with Ranveer, the movie additionally starred Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, and Ashutosh Rana.

He went on to say that his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s material is critical. “You’re dealing with a serious situation. You’re still this larger-than-life, colorful idiot in the first portion of the movies, but then you morph into the guy who stands up and presents those awful scenarios.”

In the meantime, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have already labored collectively on Cirkus. It is claimed to be an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors.

The comedy-drama starring Pooja Hegde, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma can be launched on December 23, 2022. He may also reunite with Alia Bhatt for Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Love Story.

