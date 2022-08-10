Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone are a sight to behold at Laal Singh Chaddha screening | PICS

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made heads turned as they attended the screening of Laal Singh Chaddha hosted by actor Aamir Khan in Mumbai forward of the discharge of the movie on August 11 (Thursday). The ever-so-stylish couple complimented one another in monochrome attires. Ranveer seemed dashing in a black bandhgala. He accomplished the look with matching bottoms and footwear. He styled his hair in a smooth ponytail. He additionally wore a pair of cool shades.

Deepika shocked in a sea inexperienced pantsuit. She accomplished the look with white heels. To decorate her outfit she carried a handbag and wore a watch with a couple of bracelets. Deepika went for a daring make-up look as she donned crimson lip color. She left her tresses open with a center parting

Indeed, they outlined the true that means of an influence couple. Check out the images under:

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan additionally arrived on the crimson carpet in model. Kareena, who’s the main woman in Laal Singh Chaddha, seemed lovely in conventional salwar and kurta. Saif complemented her in a blue shirt and black denim.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 movie Forrest Gump during which Tom Hanks performed the lead function. The movie will see Aamir Khan reprising his function within the Indian adaptation. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie additionally stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies

Ranveer was final seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It marked the Bollywood debut of actress Shalini Pandey alongside Ranveer. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the movie did not do too nicely on the field workplace. Talking about his upcoming lineup of films then the actor might be seen sharing display house with Alia Bhatt as soon as once more after Gully Boy in Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He additionally has maverick South director S. Shankar’s re-telling of his cult basic Anniyan and Rohit Shetty‘s Cirkus.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movies

Deepika will quickly be seen sharing display house with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan, which is scheduled to launch on January 25, 2023. She additionally has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

