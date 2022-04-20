Ranveer Singh says he is as obsessed with films as I was 10 years ago

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh

Crediting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for moulding him as an actor, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Tuesday stated his collaborations with the filmmaker helped his realise that the “craft of acting is limitless”. Singh, 36, acquired a breakthrough movie debut with 2010’s rom-com “Band Baaja Baarat”, backed Yash Raj Films, and has since starred in motion pictures corresponding to “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani”, “Padmaavat”, all directed by Bhansali, and others like “Lootera” and “Gully Boy”.

He is awaiting the discharge of “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, a social comedy written and directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar.

When requested about what retains him getting in his movie journey, Singh stated he has grow to be much more obsessive about the craft over time.

“I must mention Mr Bhansali, who has really moulded me as an artiste along the way. I have learnt that the craft of acting is limitless. There are no boundaries, you can make your own rules as you go. I just want to keep exploring.

“My starvation for characters, tales, and work is turning into much more insatiable. I’m obsessive about movies, characters, and this complete world. As obsessed as I used to be 10 years in the past, if it is potential, I’m much more obsessive about my craft now,” the actor told reporters here.

Singh, who last starred in the 2021 sports drama “83”, said he wants the audience to be “shocked” with every new film he does.

“Even after I heard the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, I felt I’ll play this type of half for the primary time in 10 years. Personally, I do not need to repeat myself. You will get to see a whole never-seen-before Ranveer on this movie,” he added.

Singh said he wants to be part of “clear household entertainers” like “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”.

“I’m going by means of a part… the place the pandemic has occurred. I really feel everybody within the household ought to go to theatres to look at a movie and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is that sort of a movie that can make you chuckle, cry, provide you with a message and entertain you as properly,” he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma, who directed “Band Baaja Baaraat”, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” also stars Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and “Arjun Reddy” breakout actor Shalini Pandey.

Pandey, who made her Hindi acting debut with the ZEE5 film “Bamfaad” in 2020, said working in a Yash Raj Films project has made her parents proud.

“My journey has been fairly surreal. My father needed me to finish my research, so I completed my engineering. But I needed to do one thing thrilling and my father was simply not agreeing (about becoming a member of movies)…

“So I ran away from home. Right now, it sounds funny but it wasn’t easy for me. Today, my parents are very proud of me, and that’s because of Yash Raj Films as they think I am doing some credible work,” the actor, who has additionally starred in “Mahanati” and “Gorilla”, added.

The movie is about to be launched on May 13.