Ranveer Singh’s Penalty In Socks During Premier League Game Leaves Crowd In Splits. Watch Video | Football News

Known for his sense of humour, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh took a penalty in socks at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, throughout Crystal Palace’s Premier League match vs Manchester City. Ranveer, who has an ambassadorial function for the Premier League, left spectators in splits throughout half-time together with his penalty abilities and in addition carried out a knee slide celebration with a lot aplomb. Crystal Palace posted the video on Twitter and captioned, “Cool as you like @RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty challenge #CPFC”.

Here is the video of Ranveer Singh showcasing his penalty abilities at Selhurst Park:

Cool as you want ????@RanveerOfficial completes the Selhurst Park half-time penalty problem ????#CPFC pic.twitter.com/pBj1YBwlmO — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 15, 2022

Ranveer took up the ambassadorial function with Premier League in December 2017 to advertise the competitors to followers in India and throughout the globe.

The actor has additionally visited different stadiums in England like Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

According to Crystal Palace’s official web site, Ranveer mentioned, “I love, love being here. The culture, the tradition, the history. This is a completely different charm, a different vibe. I’m honoured and privileged to be here.”

The match between Crystal Palace and Man City resulted in a 0-0 draw, with Pep Guardiola’s facet lacking a number of possibilities. After the draw, Crystal Palace have been eleventh within the league standings with 34 factors from 29 video games, together with seven wins, 13 attracts and 9 losses.

Meanwhile, City are nonetheless in high of the desk with 70 factors from 29 fixtures. They have additionally received 22 matches, drawn 4 and misplaced three.