Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Stays Death Sentence, Orders Psychological Evaluation

The Supreme Court has stayed the operation of the dying sentence awarded to a person convicted for raping and murdering an 11-year-old lady in Dehradun in 2018.

The apex courtroom, which was listening to an enchantment filed by the convict towards the January 2020 verdict of the Uttarakhand High Court which had confirmed the dying penalty awarded to him by a trial courtroom, directed that psychological analysis of the appellant be achieved and its report be positioned earlier than it.

“Issue notice of lodgment of appeal to the state of Uttarakhand, returnable on May 4, 2022,” a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit stated.

“Pending further consideration, the effect and operation of death sentence awarded to the appellant shall remain stayed. Let an intimation in this regard be sent to the concerned prison immediately,” the bench, additionally comprising Justices S R Bhat and P S Narasimha, stated in its March 2 order.

The prime courtroom stated with the intention to have “complete assistance” within the matter, the report of the jail administration involved in regards to the nature of labor achieved by the appellant whereas in jail be positioned earlier than it by April 25.

“We also feel that the interest of justice dictates that we obtain a psychological evaluation of the appellant,” it stated.

The bench requested the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh to represent a staff for psychological analysis of the appellant and ship a report by April 25.

The apex courtroom, which posted the matter for additional consideration on May 4, stated jail authorities shall render full cooperation in facilitating entry and due analysis of the appellant.

The appellant, Jai Prakash, was convicted by a trial courtroom in August 2019 for offences, together with that of rape and homicide beneath the Indian Penal Code and in addition beneath the related provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

According to the prosecution, an FIR was lodged on a criticism by the sufferer’s father in July 2018 which stated that his daughter was taking part in with different kids when she went lacking.

It stated when the complainant enquired about his daughter from the opposite kids, he was knowledgeable that the accused took her in direction of his hut.

The complainant had alleged that the sufferer’s physique was discovered within the hut of the accused, who was a labourer and residing at a development web site.

During the trial, the accused had claimed innocence and stated he was falsely implicated within the case.

The excessive courtroom had stated that the prosecution has succeeded in proving that the accused had murdered the “helpless” sufferer after committing rape.

