‘Raped Me Holding Tattoo Needle To Spine’: Kerala Man Arrested In 6 Cases

“As of now, we have six FIRs registered against the accused,” Kochi City Police Commissioner mentioned

Thiruvananthapuram:

A well-liked Kochi-based tattoo artist was arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday over allegations of rape, sexual assault, and molestation made by at the very least 6 girls – all his former shoppers. He has been despatched to judicial custody for 14 days.

The complaints have been filed after the social media submit of an 18-year-old lady went viral, recounting her horrendous expertise on the Sujeesh PS’s tattoo studio – Inkfected Tattoo Studio.

The lady alleged she was raped whereas the artist continued tattooing her with a needle on her backbone. The lady, in accordance with the police, has not filed a grievance.

However, after the viral submit, a number of different girls, took to social media to recount their sexual abuse experiences by the identical tattoo artist in the previous couple of years.

“We will be taking the 164 statements of the complainants starting tomorrow. As of now, we have six FIRs registered against the accused, who was initially on the run. All are non-bailable offenses. And surrendered only after he was cornered by the police from all sides,” Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju informed NDTV.

“It’s not a one-off complaint. We are getting a lot of complaints. There are so many other tattoo studios. We haven’t got complaints against them. All complaints are against this one particular person. Even if the complaints are about incidents from before, we still have means to probe them, including oral evidences and how the complainant would have felt or shared details with her trusted family members or friends, after the ordeal. Because all this is happening within the confines of closed four walls,” Mr Nagaraju added.

The police mentioned he surrendered late Saturday night time and was initially taken to the Cheranalloor police station for questioning.

In a separate case, Liju Krishna, the director of the upcoming Malayalam movie Padavettu, was additionally arrested on Sunday from Kerala’s Kannur after being accused of rape.

“Liju Krishna has been arrested under section 376 IPC. We cannot give out any details of the complainant, but she isn’t from the film industry as such. Instead, [she] is someone well known to him,” a police officer informed NDTV.

The debutant movie director might be produced earlier than the Justice of the Peace in Kochi on Monday, the police mentioned.