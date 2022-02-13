“Rapes Because Women Don’t Wear Hijab”: Karnataka Congress MLA’s Shocker

Hijab is for hiding the great thing about ladies after they come of age, mentioned the Karnataka Congress MLA>

Bengaluru:

The rape charge is highest in India as a result of some girls do not put on hijab, mentioned a Congress MLA in Karnataka amid a raging controversy over using the headband within the state’s faculties and faculties.

“Hijab means ‘parda’ (veil) in Islam. It is for hiding the beauty of girls when they come of age. Today you can see that the rape rate is the highest in our country. What do you think is the reason for this? The reason is that several women don’t wear hijab,” mentioned the MLA, Zameer Ahmed.

#WATCH | Hijab means ‘Parda’ in Islam…to cover the great thing about girls…girls get raped after they do not put on Hijab: Congress chief Zameer Ahmed on #HijabRow in Hubli, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/8Ole8wjLQF — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Going additional along with his atrocious logic, the Congress MLA, chatting with information company ANI, mentioned, “But, wearing hijab is not compulsory, only those who want to protect themselves and those who don’t want to show their beauty to everyone wear it. This has been in practice for years”.

What started as one faculty issuing an edict apparently to guard secularism within the classroom has now escalated into protests and counter-protests throughout Karnataka, spreading elsewhere within the nation and past.

The protests in Karnataka started after six college students of the Government Girls PU faculty in Udupi district alleged final month that that they had been barred from courses for carrying headband.

Tensions frayed additional as some college students in Udupi and elsewhere entered school rooms with saffron shawls to point out their assist of their establishments’ hijab ban.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, in an interim order, prohibited college students to keep away from carrying the hijab, saffron shawls or any spiritual clothes at school “until further orders”. The courtroom was listening to numerous pleas difficult a ban on hijab within the state. The listening to of the petitions will proceed on February 14.