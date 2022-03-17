Rapid embrace of fleeing Ukrainians exposes shameful rejection of other refugees

Journalist Phillipe Corbe put it plainly on France’s BFM TV: “We’re not talking here about Syrians fleeing the bombing of the Syrian regime backed by Putin. We’re talking about Europeans leaving in cars that look like ours to save their lives.” The London Telegraph’s Daniel Hannan remarked: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking.” And CBS’s Charlie D’Agata stated: “This is a relatively civilised, relatively European … city, one where you wouldn’t expect that or hope that it’s going to happen.”

They may want to be excused for changing into emotional within the second, but their respective fake pas reveal a demonstrable bias that’s denying the identical type of empathetic reporting to many different individuals in search of assist in a troubled world. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, greater than 82 million individuals had been forcibly displaced worldwide on the finish of 2020. About 26 million are categorized as refugees, most from 5 nations: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar.

For a long time, uncountable limitations have been thrown as much as deter refugees. Even those that discover refuge are generally put by means of hell. Asylum seekers can anticipate to reside in limbo – denied full nationwide rights in-country – for so long as 25 years, says Serena Parekh, writer of No Refuge: Ethics and the Global Refugee Crisis.

All as a result of, we’re instructed, nations can’t address giant numbers of asylum seekers. Not even wealthy nations.