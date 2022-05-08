Rapper Badshah Gets Home An Audi Q8 Luxury SUV Worth Rs. 1.38 Cr.

Indian rapper Badshah, well-known for his Bollywood, Punjabi, and Haryanvi music all through the nation has introduced residence Audi’s flagship SUV, the Audi Q8. The Audi Q8 joins Badshah’s storage, which is already residence to a number of different vehicles, including a Rolls Royce Wraith, which he purchased in 2019. Badshah has produced a number of hit songs, together with songs for Bollywood hit films like ‘Dangal’ and ‘Gully Boy’, and impartial albums too. The automobile is completed in a novel wanting ‘Dragon Orange Metallic’ paint shade, and is loaded with all of the bells and whistles.

Also Read: Cricketer Virat Kohli Buys The New Audi Q8 Luxury Crossover

The singer introduced the latest addition to his storage through an Instagram publish saying ” Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience.”





The Audi Q8 coupe-SUV is the German model’s flagship SUV in India, with the vary topping mannequin price over ₹ 1.38 cr. (Ex-Showroom). The Q8 will get a 3.0 litre TFSI petrol engine, that places out 340 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Q8 sits on high of the Audi Q7 in Audi India‘s SUV line up, and is wider, shorter, and decrease than the Q7.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.33 Crore

The Audi Q8 has a number of options like HD matrix LED headlamp expertise and three-dimensional signature LED DRLs, custom-made contour seats with therapeutic massage operate and air flow, four-zone local weather management and air high quality bundle with perfume and ionizer, two giant 10.1-inch and eight.6-inch shows on the dashboard and in addition Audi’s digital cockpit which is a 12.3-inch hi-res show rather than the normal speedometer and could be switched between two views through the multi-function steering wheel.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: 2020 Audi Q8

Audi Q8’s cabin includes a 10.1 inch touchscreen MMI infotainment system

The Q8 additionally comes with what Audi calls ‘pure language voice management’ which helps drivers phrase their instructions freely. Audi can also be offering the ‘myAudi’ join companies within the Q8 to offer on-line connectivity for customers.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.