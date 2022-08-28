Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback

(CBS DETROIT) – Getting children prepared to return to high school comes with many obligations.

From getting new garments, to creating certain they’ve the provides, the prices can add up quick.

“As a parent, I’m pretty sure I’ve been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that,” stated Midlred Smith.

“But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don’t have to worry about doing that.”

Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, native companies, and group organizations to assist dad and mom get their children off to a profitable begin.

“You need that to know that there’s somebody who’s looking out for you,” Smith stated.

“Who’s not just worrying about themselves? Who’s looking out for you too. We all need somebody to look out for us so, and I hope that Vezzo learned some of that from me (laughs)!”

The location, O’brien Park on Detroit’s east aspect.

It’s within the neighborhood the place Vezzo’s mom says the rapper grew up… and now he is utilizing his affect to present again to the group.

“He went to school in this area. We lived right there on Sanford for years, so, this is his community,” Smith stated.

“Never forget where you came from.”

Kids loved free footwear, backpacks, haircuts and hairstyles.

Organizers say it is essential to ship children off with not solely the provides they want… nevertheless it’s additionally simply as essential to get them began with confidence.

“Just send the kids back to school with a smile on their face,” Smith stated.

“Let the parents know they don’t have to worry about bookbags, getting shoes, getting the kids haircut and braided. So, it was just time. It was long overdue.”