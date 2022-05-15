Rapper Lil Keed, Signed to Young Thug’s Label, Dead at 24

Rapper Lil Keed, who featured on Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, died in Los Angeles on Friday. He was 24.

The New York Times on Saturday recorded his passing simply hours earlier than Keed (actual title: Raqhid Jevon Render) was scheduled on stage at a music pageant in Charlotte, N.C.

No reason for demise for the Atlanta-based performer has but been introduced.

Keed’s brother, fellow rapper Lil Gotit, confirmed the tragic information through Instagram.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro,” he wrote. “I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Keed’s pregnant girlfriend Quana Bandz additionally shared her grief through Instagram.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she defined. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby.”

She then went on, “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY.”

Keed’s demise comes simply days after mentor Young Thug and fellow rapper Gunna had been arrested on gang-related fees in Atlanta, the NY Post experiences.

He was finest recognized for working with Travis Scott and Chris Brown on his most up-to-date album, Trapped on Cleveland 3.