Rare Harbour Bridge photos prompt search for woman missing from history
The images had been “beautiful” for an beginner, some comparable in type to the moody photos with cloudy skies shot by skilled photographer Harold Cazneaux.
The album is prefaced with a poem concerning the bridge, which Mrs Smith describes as an “arch of strength and beauty”. The poem describes the bridge as majestic, and far-flung throughout the sky, and provides because of the boys “who thought you” and “wrought you”.
There are comparable albums by male photographers within the library’s assortment, however that is the one recognized album by a girl, Ms Riley mentioned.
She was delighted to search out it as a result of so little consideration had been paid to the contribution of girls to the constructing of the bridge “beyond the occasional glimpse of a cloche hat or silk stockinged limb among the many booted and suited men photographed at the milestone moments”.
The album proved ladies had been as caught up within the “excitement of the spectacle, witnessing the engineering marvel that was taking place before their eyes, as their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons”, she mentioned.
Today in Australia, solely 13 per cent of engineers are ladies. During building of the bridge, ladies had been concerned within the clerical aspect of the general public service, engineering and building industries.
They included Kathleen Butler, secretary of chief engineer John Bradfield. Ms Butler helped Bradfield put together the bridge’s specs, managed the tenders for the £5 million contract, and is known to have written many of the laws.
“If Mr Bradfield is the father of the bridge, Ms Butler is the godmother,” wrote the Blue Mountain Echo.
She was acknowledged by Bradfield for her “invaluable assistance”. Because of public service guidelines, she needed to depart her job when she married in about 1927, Ms Riley mentioned.
Vera Lawson labored as a comptometer operator for Dorman Long (the British engineering firm that received the tender to construct the bridge). She calculated pay, invoices, staff’ compensation and amount estimates for the corporate.
Loading
Not a lot is thought about Mrs Smith. Ms Riley mentioned there have been some clues. Unlike the general public, she had frequent entry to the bridge throughout building. She was effectively dressed and travelled by ferry regularly to the town, taking images of the bridge as its arms inched collectively. In these days, pictures was an costly pastime, suggesting she was effectively off.
The album contains autographs from engineers, together with these delivered to Australia by the British Construction Engineers firm for building. She could have been married to at least one.
It can also be signed by Lawrence Ennis, engineer, managing director of Dorman Long & Co., Ltd and building supervisor of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney, 1929.
If extra, please contact the State Library or jpower@smh.com.au
The Morning Edition publication is our information to the day’s most necessary and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.