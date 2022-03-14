Rare Harbour Bridge photos prompt search for woman missing from history

The images had been “beautiful” for an beginner, some comparable in type to the moody photos with cloudy skies shot by skilled photographer Harold Cazneaux.

The album is prefaced with a poem concerning the bridge, which Mrs Smith describes as an “arch of strength and beauty”. The poem describes the bridge as majestic, and far-flung throughout the sky, and provides because of the boys “who thought you” and “wrought you”.

There are comparable albums by male photographers within the library’s assortment, however that is the one recognized album by a girl, Ms Riley mentioned.

She was delighted to search out it as a result of so little consideration had been paid to the contribution of girls to the constructing of the bridge “beyond the occasional glimpse of a cloche hat or silk stockinged limb among the many booted and suited men photographed at the milestone moments”.

The album proved ladies had been as caught up within the “excitement of the spectacle, witnessing the engineering marvel that was taking place before their eyes, as their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons”, she mentioned.