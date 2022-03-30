Rare Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia a ‘new hope’ for survival of species





The feminine rhino was born on the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park in Sumatra’s Lampung Province on March 24, based on Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment.

“The birth of the Sumatran rhino is good news amid the efforts of the Indonesian government and partners to increase the Sumatran rhino population,” Wiratno, the director basic of conservation on the atmosphere ministry, stated in a press release.

Sumatran rhinos, the world’s smallest rhino species, as soon as flourished throughout Southeast Asia however they’re now discovered solely in tiny pockets on Indonesia’s northern island of Sumatra and Indonesian Borneo.

Fewer than 80 Sumatran rhinos stay, according to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

In 2019, Malaysia’s last Sumatran rhino died on the Borneo Rhino Sanctuary. The Sumatran rhino was declared extinct in Malaysia in 2015 however the loss of life of the feminine, known as Iman, meant the species had been fully wiped on the market. The calf’s beginning in Indonesia final week brings the variety of Sumatran rhinos on the sanctuary to eight. The being pregnant wasn’t a simple course of. The mom, a rhino named Rosa, had misplaced eight earlier pregnancies. And the daddy, Andatu, was the primary rhino ever born in captivity in Indonesia, the IRF stated. The captive breeding program on the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, which the IRF helped construct, is the one place within the nation “for the Sumatran rhino to breed naturally with the support of technology and collaboration of expertise,” Wiratno stated. The program goals to keep up the survival of the Sumatran rhino by growing rhino numbers so sometime they are often reintroduced into the wild. “Rosa’s pregnancy represents new hope for this critically endangered species,” Nina Fascione, govt director of the IRF, stated in a press release. “This is a momentous occasion for a critically imperiled species. We share the excitement of this birth with the world!” Multiple components have contributed to the rhino’s inhabitants decline. Initially, it was caused by poaching for his or her horns, which had been coveted as substances in conventional Asian drugs. Later, it was exacerbated by fragmented habitats and human encroachment on the atmosphere, which forestall the rhinos from gathering and breeding. Without intervention, the IRF stated the Sumatran rhino can be extinct in a matter of many years. International rhino specialists and the Indonesian authorities have determined relocating rhinos to a captive breeding program was the one option to save the species. The Sumatran rhino calf follows the beginning of 5 Javan rhinos — additionally critically endangered — within the Ujung Kulon National Park in 2021. There at the moment are solely 5 remaining rhino species worldwide, and all are threatened. Some sub-species have already vanished; the western black rhino, native to western Africa, was declared extinct in 2013 as a result of poaching. And the final male northern white rhino died in 2020

CNN’s Masrur Jamaluddin and Jessie Yeung contributed reporting.





