Rare US Official’s Visit To Solomon Islands Amid China Pact Alarm: Report

US Visit To Solomon Islands: US’ high Asia official is ready to journey to the Solomon Islands.

The White House’s high Asia official is ready to journey to the Solomon Islands in a uncommon high-level go to that underscores alarm in Washington over the Pacific nation’s safety pact with China, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Citing 4 individuals accustomed to the plan, the newspaper mentioned Kurt Campbell will fly to the Solomon Islands this month and is anticipated to journey with Daniel Kritenbrink, the highest State Department Asia official.