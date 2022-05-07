Rare weather event warning for Qld towns

There are fears already soaked elements of Queensland might be hit with extra damaging flooding as a uncommon rain occasion threatens communities within the state’s far north and outback.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted as much as 250mm may fall on elements of north Queensland over the subsequent 5 days, prompting Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to warn communities to organize.

“It is very unusual to see this type of situation occurring in far north Queensland, especially this time of year which is usually near the end of the season and we are expecting higher rainfall totals than we’ve seen in May before,” she stated.

“We do not expect this severe weather to be as intense in south east Queensland so that is a relief, however we will be monitoring it very carefully.”

Townsville, Ingham, Longreach, Winton, Windhora, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone might be the worst hit, Ms Palaszczuk stated.

QLD weatherMeteorologist David Grant stated the worst of the falls will come early subsequent week, with Tuesday anticipated to obtain the heaviest rain.

“This rain event is going to impact many areas of Queensland that received recent rainfall across northern and western Queensland,” he stated.

“Localised flash flooding will become a risk.

“A flood watch will be considered for numerous catchments.”

Camera Icon Parts of Queensland stay saturated after heavy falls this yr. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Grant stated heavy May rain equivalent to that forecast was not unprecedented, however it was uncommon.

“For a lot of locations in the western and northern parts of the state, the average rainfall for May is around 10 to 20mm,” he stated.

“So to receive a 100 to 200mm rainfall event in May is not unheard of, but it is very rare for a lot of these locations.”

Off the again of the La Niña and a potentially negative Indian Ocean Dipole, Mr Grant stated increased than regular rainfall was anticipated throughout Australia in winter and spring.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll stated 14 individuals misplaced their lives throughout the state’s earlier climate occasion.

“A lot of that was people driving through flood waters or being caught in flood waters obviously rising,” she stated.

“So I ask that you prepare now, that you plan your trip and as you’ve already heard, I’ll reiterate that message, please do not drive through floodwaters.”

Authorities have already needed to rescue a person who drove by floodwaters within the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

He was trapped in a automotive close to Cookes Rd Bridge about 7pm Friday after a storm dumped 35mm on close by Conondale and virtually 80mm on Maleny.

The bridge was beneath water, nonetheless emergency companies had been in a position to rescue the person about 10pm. He required no medical consideration.