Rashford explains argument with United fan

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford stated his feelings bought the higher of him throughout a verbal argument with a fan after his group’s defeat by Atletico Madrid within the Champions League last-16.

Footage on social media confirmed Rashford, 24, strolling in direction of a gaggle of supporters outdoors Old Trafford, after showing to listen to one thing shouted at him from the group.

He exchanged phrases with a fan and gestured in direction of the person whereas being ushered away by safety.

Rashford netted 21 objectives in all competitions final season however has scored solely 5 occasions on this marketing campaign after making his return from shoulder surgical procedure in October.

The England worldwide has began solely two of United’s final seven video games in all competitions.

“For weeks I’ve been heckled, threatened, questioned and last night my emotion got the better of me,” Rashford wrote on Twitter.

“I’m a human being. Reading and hearing that stuff about yourself every day it wears you down.

“I need to make clear 2 issues. The first being what I really stated to the person throwing abuse at me which (was) ‘come over right here and say it to my face’, a reality safety can again up.

“Secondly, the fact I used my forefinger to direct the fan to ‘come over and say it to my face’. I did not gesture with my middle finger. I’m upset. I’m disappointed. And in that moment it was silly but I was being human.”

United are fifth within the Premier League with 50 factors from 29 video games and face a battle to make the highest 4 and earn a spot in subsequent season’s Champions League.

The loss to Atletico ended their hopes of a title this season, extending their trophy drought to 5 years.