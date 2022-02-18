Rashid Khan could be Gujarat Titans’ MVP in IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia [Interview]

After being launched by the Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia would now be representing the Gujarat Titans as the brand new franchise has secured his providers for INR 9 crore on the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega public sale. Apart from making an impression together with his leg-spin, Tewatia can be a useful middle-order batter. Not many will need to have forgotten these 5 large match-winning sixes of West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell through the IPL 2020 league match between RR and Punjab the place the southpaw had single-handedly gained the sport for his aspect

Rajasthan was the place all of it started for Rahul Tewatia again within the 2014 version of the IPL earlier than transferring to Punjab after which Delhi and eventually coming again to the identical crew for IPL 2020 that had helped him earn fame and fortune. The 28-year-old has to date made 48 IPL appearances having amassed 521 runs with a solitary half-century and 32 scalps to his title. He would now be hoping to have a memorable season by making an amazing impression on his new crew and dwelling as much as their expectations.

While the Haryana cricketer is but to don the India jersey, he did obtain a maiden name as much as the Indian crew for the house T20I sequence in opposition to England. With some constant performances in IPL 2022, the rising all-rounder could be hoping to be on the selectors’ radar as soon as once more.

In an unique interview with CricTracker, Tewatia opened up about who could possibly be the Titans’ MVP, his position mannequin, and his response after being signed by the franchise for INR 9 crore and extra importantly, his finest cricketing captain of all time.

Here are the excerpts from Rahul Tewatia’s interview:

Who might be the ‘MVP’ in Gujarat Titans in keeping with you trying on the record proper now though the 2022 season is but to get underway?

I imply all of the gamers who’re picked are actually good and I can’t take only one title however, if I had been to select one then it will be Rashid Khan.

Your cricket idol is?

Yuvraj Singh

Three phrases to explain the second Gujarat Titans signed you for INR 9 crore?

Blessed, Excited, and Opportunity.

The Laziest cricketer in Rajasthan Royals in keeping with you?

It must be Mayank Markande.

The final particular person you known as?

My spouse.

The finest cricketing captain of all time is?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A vacation vacation spot you want to go to?

Paris.

What would you’ve been if not a cricketer?

Hockey and Wrestling are two of the sports activities which might be given lots of significance in my village so perhaps I might have performed both of these video games.

A cricketer you wouldn’t go to for relationship recommendation?

Mayank Markande

A bowler from the previous you want to face?

Anil Kumble.

A lady cricketer who has impressed you essentially the most?

Shafali Verma.

Your favourite film?

Namastey London.

Your profession’s finest second?

The sport in opposition to the Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) in Sharjah.

Your favourite all-rounder?

My all-time favourite all-rounder is Yuvraj Singh and present are Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya.

If you had been an animal, what would you be?

Tiger.

The most well-known particular person’s quantity in your telephone is?

Rishabh Pant.

A behavior you want to do away with?

Stop biting my nails.

Who is essentially the most passionate cricketer you’ve come throughout?

Manan Vohra.

A cricketer who has 2 left toes?

Harshal Patel.

A star you want to go on a date with?

Maria Sharapova.