Rashid Khan extends financial support to Afghanistan U19 pacer Bilal Sami to train in the UK

Afghanistan cricketing nice Rashid Khan has indulged in a noble gesture. The proper arm leg spinner has prolonged his monetary help to Bilal Sami, the tempo bowler who’s at present part of the Afghanistan U19 cricket crew.

Sami will now practice and work on his bowling motion within the United Kingdom after the ICC Under 19 World Cup.

“Such a heart-winning move by Afghan superstar Rashid Khan as he reportedly extended his financial support to the emerging speed gun U-19 fast bowler Bilal Sami to train and further work on his bowling in the UK post the conclusion of ICC U-19 World Cup underway in West Indies,” learn a tweet from a Twitter deal with named M Ibrahim Momand.

Rashid Khan was picked by the Ahmedabad franchise for a sum of INR 15 Crores

Ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auctions, Rashid Khan was picked by the Ahmedabad franchise for a sum of INR 15 Crores. Apart from Khan, the Ahmedabad franchise additionally picked Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

While Pandya will draw a wage of INR 15 Crores, Gill will probably be paid INR 8 Crores. Rashid Khan has an impeccable report with the ball in limited-overs cricket. The 23-year-old is the 4th highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket and has scalped a whopping 103 wickets in simply 56 matches at a median of 12.73.

He has additionally featured in 77 ODI matches for the Afghanistan aspect and has taken 146 wickets. The proper arm leg spinner has scalped 34 wickets in simply 5 Test matches as nicely. Khan has scalped a complete of 10 five-wicket hauls in worldwide cricket.

Rashid Khan has additionally performed 76 matches within the IPL and has taken 93 wickets at a median of 20.56 and a strike charge of simply 19.48. He was final seen in motion throughout Afghanistan’s three-match ODI collection towards The Netherlands, the place he scalped 6 wickets with the ball in hand at a median of simply 16.50 and a strike charge of 27.00.