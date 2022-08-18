Rashid Khan hints at new deliveries but focused on keeping things simple
“I do try my best to have different deliveries. At the moment I’m just bowling them in the nets, I haven’t brought that in the game,” Rashid informed ESPNcricinfo forward of a probable return to Adelaide Strikers within the BBL. “The slow legspin which I have been working on, I bowled that a couple of times in the PSL and the series against Bangladesh [in February]. It went well, but still I need to have more command over that ball where I can be more effective rather than be someone who gives runs with those deliveries.
“Yes, I do work on new deliveries however I have to have extra observe then I can carry them out. At the second, what I’ve been doing to date, I believe that’s working. I’ll simply follow that for the Asia Cup and World Cup. Consistency is vital.
“It’s pretty clear in my mind that I should keep it pretty simple. I don’t think a lot about what will happen tomorrow, it’s about what happens today. One thing that is always in my mind is just to hit the right area consistently. I have control of that. As long as I have that in my mind, everything becomes so simple.”
Such is the menace that Rashid poses for whichever aspect he’s a part of that groups will typically decide to minimise the danger they take throughout his spell. While he is aware of he can be within the sport if batters select to assault him, he’s additionally content material in the event that they attempt to see him out figuring out that the strain can carry wickets for his team-mates.
“Definitely if he’s after me it gives me that opportunity where I can take wickets, but at the same time if someone is not taking that risk I’m happy because I’m building up that kind of pressure for the other end,” he stated. “It’s not [just] about me taking wickets, sometimes I build up that pressure then from the other end whoever is bowling it’s an opportunity for him to take wickets. We are always planning like that. I shouldn’t be thinking that I’m taking wickets all the time. If I have a good over, the next over is always there to take wickets as well.”
However, with Afghanistan not having the heavy Test schedule of some nations, Rashid has but to be compelled into robust choices over his workload, as a substitute it’s extra a query of the place he plys his commerce.
“As a player you always need to have it in your mind, how much cricket can I play. How much load can by body take? That is very important,” he stated. “We don’t have that kind of busy schedule for international matches where we play lots of Tests. We don’t play five or 10 Tests in a year. If that was the case for me, then definitely I would have picked a few leagues where I can take myself and play more for my national team. But at the same time, we don’t have that schedule, we play hardly one or two Tests in a year which allows me to be mentally very fresh and not that tired.
“It’s about going to totally different locations, getting the form of expertise and data I want for the long run and have the ability to carry that to the nationwide sport and share it with the children.”