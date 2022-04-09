Rashid longs for more Test opportunities

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan longs for alternatives to play Test matches towards high groups, the 23-year-old informed Reuters on Friday.

Rashid has performed 5 of Afghanistan’s six Tests for the reason that nation was granted Full Membership of the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2017.

They had been scheduled to play a one-off Test in Hobart in November however Cricket Australia postponed the match citing uncertainty over the way forward for girls’s cricket beneath Afghanistan’s Taliban rule.

Rashid lamented lacking out on a chance to check his craft towards the likes of Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

“As a player, it disappoints you because you always wait for opportunities to play big teams,” the legspinner, at present enjoying for Gujarat Titans within the IPL, stated.

“It’s about improving your cricket and learning new things.

“We all had been trying ahead to it however typically issues don’t go your method. I hope we get the chance to play them quickly.”

A sought-after name in Twenty20 leagues across the world, Rashid knows playing Test cricket was imperative to grow as a bowler.

“You wish to bowl lengthy spells to be taught extra about your bowling. I do hope we get the chance within the subsequent few years to play extra Test matches.”

Rashid has set alight franchise cricket in India, Australia, England, the West Indies and Pakistan with his feisty legspin and believes the experience would stand him in good stead even in Tests.

“Wickets and situations differ from nation to nation. You need to assume in another way and that provides one thing additional to your recreation,” he defined.

“That expertise makes you mentally very sturdy. It has helped me so much.”

Apart from being an agile fielder, he is also an aggressive lower-order batter which makes him an asset in franchise cricket.

“I believe I generally is a significantly better batsman than what I’m now,” Rashid stated.

“I needs to be somebody taking extra accountability in that division as effectively. I preserve engaged on my batting.

“In the last couple of years, there’s more expectation from me in that department that I can deliver crucial 20-25 runs with the bat.