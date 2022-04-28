Rashid’s sixes smash Gujarat to IPL win

Rashid Khan has blazed three sixes off the ultimate 4 deliveries and propelled Gujarat Lions to a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad within the Indian Premier League.

Rashid smacked left-arm quick bowler Marco Jansen for 3 massive hits that not solely carried Gujarat to 5-199 but in addition overshadowed quick bowler Umran Malik’s maiden five-wicket haul in Wednesday’s match.

Hyderabad’s complete of 6-195 revolved round half-centuries from opening batter Abhishek Sharma (65) and Aiden Markram (56) after Gujarat received the toss and elected to subject.

Shashank Singh (25 not out) gave Hyderabad an ideal end to their innings with three successive sixes of Lockie Ferguson’s final three balls because the New Zealand quick bowler conceded 25 runs off the ultimate over.

The therapy handed out to Ferguson impressed Rashid, who’s finest recognized for being a masterful one-day bowler, that every one was not misplaced when he needed to rating 22 off the final over.

“I was just trying to play my game and have the belief in my batting which I’ve been working on the last two years,” Afghanistan star Rashid mentioned.

“When it was 22 left, I just told Rahul Tewatia that we had given 25 in the last over with our best bowler Ferguson. We just have to have that belief in ourselves … and luckily we had those four sixes.”

Tewatia, who made an unbeaten 40 off 21 balls, and Rashid turned the sport on its head by way of some clear hitting and introduced down the goal to 22 off Jansen’s final over.

Tewatia hit the tall South African for a primary ball six earlier than giving again the strike to Rashid with a single off the second ball.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner, who was off color with the ball with figures of 0-45, hoisted Jansen over his head for a straight six earlier than blazing sixes over further cowl and to fantastic leg on the final two balls to seal a nail-biting seventh win for table-toppers Gujarat.

Malik had demolished the Gujarat top-order along with his fearsome yorkers that included the wicket of top-scorer Wriddhiman Saha (68), who was clear bowled off a supply which was clocked at 153 kph.

Malik recurrently clocked over 140 kph throughout his fearsome four-over spell as he knocked again the stumps of David Miller and Abhinvav Manohar on his final two deliveries that left Gujarat needing 56 runs off the final 4 overs.

The 22-year-old Malik struck onerous on the fitting shoulder of Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya off the primary supply he confronted earlier than Pandya mistimed a pull and was caught within the deep in quick bowler’s second over.

“It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the whole 40 overs really,” Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson mentioned.

“Credit to Gujarat, they played outstandingly well. They’re a side that are winning some of those fine margins at the moment and credit to where they are on the table.”