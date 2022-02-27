Rassie defends late use of Maharaj: ‘De Grandhomme put us under pressure’ | Sport

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen stated their seamers bowled properly regardless of Colin de Grandhomme’s second Test 100.

De Grandhomme got here in at 91/5 and proceeded to make 120*.

Keshav Maharaj took just one wicket, however bowled very properly.

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen defended Dean Elgar’s belated use of Keshav Maharaj in New Zealand’s first innings on the Hagley Oval in Christchurch

Colin De Grandhomme walked in on the second afternoon of the second Test between South Africa and New Zealand, from the place he freewheeled himself to a 50 off 36 balls.

This necessitated the introduction of Keshav Maharaj, who tied down De Grandhomme to some extent the place he managed just for extra runs in 25 balls on the second night.

SCORECARD | New Zealand v South Africa, 2nd Test

Proteas captain Dean Elgar resumed with tempo on the third morning, an error that allowed De Grandhomme (120*) and Daryl Mitchell (60) to attain 63 runs within the first hour.

Maharaj was launched 45 minutes into the session, the spinner broke the 133-run stand when he accounted for Mitchell leg-before.

Such was the management exerted by Maharaj, De Grandhomme’s second 50 got here off 102 balls.

Van der Dussen was right in saying SA’s seamers bowled properly as Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder managed the run price as greatest, whereas Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared 9 wickets.

“I thought our seamers were decent this morning. There were a few plays and misses,” Van der Dussen stated.

“You have to give credit where it’s due. De Grandhomme came out and batted brilliantly. His innings put us under pressure, upped the run-rate and took the game forward.

“Sometimes, it’s a must to say well-played. He acquired his career-best rating they usually performed properly this morning. We knew if we may get yet one more breakthrough, we may put their tail underneath stress and we did that.

“If we can strike early after reaching our intended target, we’ve got a chance.”

Lateral motion has come and gone within the sport and whereas it accounted for Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee early in SA’s second innings, Van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma combated it properly of their 65-run stand earlier than Neil Wagner prised them out.

Van der Dussen said that his and Bavuma’s dismissals have been an indication of the pitch exhibiting indicators of degradation.

“The main thing here is the ball swinging, but the wicket is starting to play fairly well,” Van der Dussen stated.

“We haven’t seen as much seam movement in this Test as compared to the first Test as the wicket is a lot drier now.

“The wicket’s taking part in fairly properly, which is why we have to enhance our present place and hope the pitch deteriorates late on day 4 and going into day 5.

“The ball is also sitting up on a short length and sticks a bit in the wicket, which is a good sign because it makes it tricky to score and survive.”

Scores in short

SA: 364 and 140/5 (Rassie van der Dussen 45, Temba Bavuma 23, Kyle Verreynne 22*, Neil Wagner 2/44, Tim Southee 2/28, Matt Henry 1/25)

NZ: 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120*, Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 39, Kagiso Rabada 5/60, Marco Jansen 4/95)

SA leads by 211 runs