Rassie Erasmus left red-faced after apparent hack sees him tweet pornographic clip | Sport

Rassie Erasmus’ prominence on Twitter has left him red-faced after his account was apparently hacked on Friday.

The Springboks’ director of rugby has consequently needed to scramble to attempt to delete pornographic submit that was re-tweeted on his deal with.

Erasmus apologised to his followers on the social media platform, writing: “Sorry guys about that inapropriate (sic) tweets!! The handle has been hacked!! Really sorry about that!! I am trying to sort it out !!! Rassie.“

In an additional communique, he claimed that the submit had been deleted from his facet however that “hackers still seem to have the retweet from earlier appearing in some places”.

By 9:50am on Saturday, the express clip was nonetheless current on his timeline.

Erasmus has grow to be a success on the platform for the reason that Boks’ momentous victory within the 2019 World Cup, however has additionally garnered a lot controversy.

While he insists that he was by no means concerned within the leak of his vastly polarising 62-minute video of refereeing selections within the first Test in opposition to the British & Irish Lions final yr – and in addition by no means shared something in that regard on his account – Erasmus did re-tweet a number of clips from completely different accounts of questionable selections.

Notably, he shared materials from a “Jaco Johan” account, whom the previous Bok flanker acknowledged in a press convention merely appeared like a ” big fan”.

Many individuals although speculated that it was Erasmus utilizing an nameless account, with Lions star lock Maro Itoje memorably joking in SuperSport’s recent Two Sides documentary: “Wasn’t that Rassie’s burner?”

Erasmus’ incident has drawn a parallel with transport minister Fikile Mbalula, one other prolific tweeter.

Mbalula, in 2016, subsequently claimed that lots of his digital communication platforms had beforehand been focused by hackers and stated the image in query was a part of a “smear campaign” in opposition to him.