Rassie responds to ‘water boy’ ban: Director of coaching a much better title for me! | Sport

Rassie Erasmus has supplied a witty response to World Rugby’s regulation amendments on the position of water provider.

The global governing body on Tuesday approved a worldwide trial that may not permit the SA Rugby director of rugby to behave as a “water boy” throughout Springbok Tests.

Erasmus raised eyebrows final yr when he carried out the position throughout the British & Irish Lions collection in South Africa.

World Rugby laws had stipulated that solely head coaches have been prevented from being on-field, however the newest ruling will bar Erasmus from performing the position in future.

The world governing physique mentioned in a statement that the brand new regulation trial could be operational from 1 July, 2022 – for all competitions and stand-alone matches.

World Rugby made it clear that whereas groups shall be “permitted up to two dedicated water carriers”, it “cannot be a Director of Rugby of Head Coach”.

Upon listening to the information, Erasmus took to social media and quipped that he’d merely be altering his job title.

“Was just talking to my line manager yesterday!! She also thought ‘Director of Rugby’ has a such a formal ring to it ! We agreed that Director of coaching will be so much better title for me! Lekka !! Cant wait,” he wrote on Twitter.

Word Rugby mentioned the intention of the trial is to “improve the flow of matches by reducing unnecessary stoppages without compromising welfare”.