Rassie responds to ‘water boy’ ban: Director of coaching a much better title for me! | Sport
Rassie Erasmus as Springbok “water boy”. (Photo by EJ Langner/Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus has supplied a witty response to World Rugby’s regulation amendments on the position of water provider.
The global governing body on Tuesday approved a worldwide trial that may not permit the SA Rugby director of rugby to behave as a “water boy” throughout Springbok Tests.
Erasmus raised eyebrows final yr when he carried out the position throughout the British & Irish Lions collection in South Africa.
World Rugby laws had stipulated that solely head coaches have been prevented from being on-field, however the newest ruling will bar Erasmus from performing the position in future.
The world governing physique mentioned in a statement that the brand new regulation trial could be operational from 1 July, 2022 – for all competitions and stand-alone matches.
World Rugby made it clear that whereas groups shall be “permitted up to two dedicated water carriers”, it “cannot be a Director of Rugby of Head Coach”.
Upon listening to the information, Erasmus took to social media and quipped that he’d merely be altering his job title.
“Was just talking to my line manager yesterday!! She also thought ‘Director of Rugby’ has a such a formal ring to it ! We agreed that Director of coaching will be so much better title for me! Lekka !! Cant wait,” he wrote on Twitter.
was simply speaking to my line supervisor yesterday!! She additionally thought “Director of Rugby” has a such a proper ring to it ! We agreed that Director of teaching shall be so a lot better title for me! Lekka !! Cant wait https://t.co/1QYEkzdLF2
— Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) May 17, 2022
Word Rugby mentioned the intention of the trial is to “improve the flow of matches by reducing unnecessary stoppages without compromising welfare”.
For all competitions, together with Rugby World Cup 2021 taking part in in 2022, Rugby World Cup 2023 or stand-alone matches that start after 1 July 2022, the next changes to Law 6 will apply:
Medics
– Can solely present water to gamers who they’re treating- Cannot discipline or contact a ball when it’s dwell in play (sanction: penalty kick)
Additional personnel
– Teams are permitted as much as two devoted water carriers.
– Water carriers can’t be a Director of Rugby or Head Coach.
– In elite-level rugby, water carriers will solely be capable to enter the sector of play twice per half at factors agreed with the match officers – this may solely be throughout a stoppage in play or after a strive has been scored.
– An individual bringing on a kicking tee could carry one bottle for the kicker’s use solely.
– These water/tee carriers should stay within the Technical Zone always earlier than getting into the sector of play as permitted. Any try to discipline or contact the ball whereas it’s dwell in play, together with the technical zone, shall be sanctioned with a penalty kick.
– No-one ought to strategy, deal with or intention feedback on the match officers, save for medics in respect of remedy of a participant. Should this occur, the sanction shall be a penalty kick.
Players on the sector
– May entry water behind the useless ball line or from inside their Technical Zone at any time.
We dwell in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In instances of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to belief. For 14 free days, you’ll be able to have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at the moment. Thereafter you’ll be billed R75 per thirty days. You can cancel anytime and when you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.