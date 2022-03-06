Rassie stresses he didn’t leak refereeing video during Lions series: ‘I’m not this monster’ | Sport

South African rugby boss Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the ‘Rassiegate’ video that shook the rugby world final 12 months.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus insists he had no half in leaking the video.

He says he needs folks to know he’s “not this monster he has been portrayed as”.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the dramas surrounding final 12 months’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, insisting he had no half in leaking a video that publicly criticised Australian referee Nic Berry after the primary Test.

The 62-minute lengthy video, wherein Erasmus highlights quite a few refereeing errors following his facet’s 22-17 loss to the Lions within the collection opener on 24 July, 2021, was leaked onto social media the next week and went viral.

Erasmus was later charged by World Rugby and banned from attending any matches for a 12 months for his public criticism.

Now, in a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus has opened up on what turned generally known as ‘Rassiegate’, insisting that he had no half within the video being made public.

“Listen, I have never been a suit-and-tie guy who claims to be a saint,” he mentioned.

“I have never said I will be a life coach. I have never had slogans like ‘better people make better rugby players’. I have never said I’m the world’s greatest father. Yeah, I’ve always been a bit naughty and enjoyed a giggle, but I’ve always been an honest guy.

“People suppose I leaked that video. I did not. Who leaks one thing like that? Why would I screw up my entire profession to do this? I’ve obtained twin ladies, 18 years outdated, who’re at college they usually hear different dad and mom telling them how their dad had f***** all of it up.

“My mum is at an old-age home and they’re showing her articles saying, ‘Rassie’s lost it, he’s got depression, he’s drunk’. They think those things because they are indoctrinated that I leaked that video. I want to tell the world that, swearing on my youngest child’s life, I did not leak that video.

“Many folks have already made up their thoughts. How do you alter folks’s notion when World Rugby have discovered me responsible and banned me for 12 months? I do not need folks to really feel sorry for me. I simply need them to know what actually occurred.”

Erasmus explained how making videos analysing refereeing performances and sending them to the concerned parties was something he had done regularly over the years, while he also pointed to how he had unsuccessfully tried to set up a meeting with Berry after the Test and that the feedback he did receive was “insufficient”.

“So why would I make this one public once I do not make any of the others public? I solely despatched it to Joel (Jutge, head if refereeing at World Rugby) and Joe (Schmidt, head of excessive efficiency at World Rugby at World Rugby, the ref, my CEO who was tour director, our head coach and my gamers. I submitted the video hyperlink to the restricted group utilizing Vimeo, which is safe and secure.

“It was not possible for anyone to even search for the video on any search engine without the link. I have been using this platform for ages and there has never been a breach of confidentiality. If I wanted to leak it, there were many more effective ways to do it. Out of those I sent it to, only Joel and Joe were not in South Africa.”

Erasmus was additionally quoted on the trauma he had skilled throughout the ordeal, and the way he felt that he was hated exterior of South Africa.

“I want people to know that I’m not this monster that I’ve been portrayed as,” he mentioned.

