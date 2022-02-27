Rassie van der Dussen hopes South Africa can set 270-280 target

South Africa will probably be on the lookout for a minimum of 60 extra runs, however could be extra comfy with 90 extra from their final 5 batting pairs as they search to set New Zealand a goal in extra of 300 to win the second Test.

On a pitch that is still good for batting, Rassie van der Dussen , South Africa’s top-scorer within the second innings thus far, stated the guests are “reasonably happy” with their progress, however wish to proceed to place strain on New Zealand’s assault.

“We’re looking at anything around 270 or 280 plus,” he stated. “If we can emulate what we did in the first innings with our tailenders and get to the 300 mark, mentally that would be a good mark for us. Hopefully we can start well tomorrow (Monday) and get through their first spells. Their bodies will be sore. To bowl 40 overs in three days is a lot.”

New Zealand’s frontline assault of Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner have despatched down 46, 48, 38 and 43 overs respectively, however haven’t proven any indicators of fatigue but. In truth, it has been fairly the alternative. Wagner despatched down a nine-over spell late on the third day laced with quick balls and eliminated each van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma to go away South Africa at 114 for five at one stage.

“When I made my first-class debut 14 years ago, we were in the same team,” van der Dussen stated of Wagner. “I knew what his plans were, it’s quite straightforward. We know him, we know what he does. He has a big tank, he keeps running in. Sometimes you have to say to a guy well done.”

Despite having a transparent concept of the risk Wagner posed, van der Dussen defined of their plan to take him and the remainder of the assault on to increase the lead shortly.

“We went out looking to play on the front foot. We looked to put pressure on them,” he stated. “But they’ve got world class bowlers in terms of discipline. They don’t give you much. I went out a bit more streaky than I usually play. I knew I had to try and put some pressure on them to build the lead and I ran out of luck.”

Colin de Grandhomme made a career-best 120 not out AFP/Getty Images

Van der Dussen was finally caught on the pull and Bavuma was out driving. B each dismissals appeared avoidable, however South Africa noticed a constructive in the way in which the pair bought out.

“What we saw in this last session is that the ball sat up a bit on the short length,” van der Dussen stated. “If the wicket gets two paced, it becomes really tricky. Temba also went out in a way that he doesn’t often go out and the ball just stuck a bit in the wicket. That will be a good signs for us. If it goes sideways and then stops a little, it does get tricky to score runs. Not always that tricky to survive but tricky to score runs.”

South Africa’s run-rate has remained beneath three an over all through the match however New Zealand haven’t had the identical concern. They batted at near 4 runs an over, thanks largely to Colin de Grandhomme’s carefree career-best 120, which got here off 158 balls.

De Grandhomme’s method is as apparent as they arrive – “see the ball, hit the ball,” he stated – and he was assured about New Zealand’s potential to chase one thing within the higher 200s. “I think if they get 270 we will be back ourselves to get it,” de Grandhomme stated. “It might get slower and lower but it’s still a good pitch.”

South Africa are hoping for precisely that: a floor that can deteriorate sufficient to carry the one spinner throughout each groups, Keshav Maharaj, into the sport. Maharaj was a shock decide at a venue the place specialist spinners are sometimes benched and took 1 for 46 within the first innings however van der Dussen hopes he can have a much bigger position to play on the ultimate day.

“The wicket is a lot drier than it was in the first Test. That’s why we need to get to that 300 mark and then hope it deteriorates late tomorrow and going into day five,” he stated. “We’ve got to give Keshav a chance to get into the game, our seamers to run in with short bursts of energy and hopefully the wicket will deteriorate a little bit for us.”

While van der Dussen’s focus was on the position Maharaj might play, South Africa can even lean closely on their new-ball pair of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who’re the joint-leading wicket-takers in Tests this yr. Rabada took his eleventh profession five-for within the first innings and van der Dussen believes if he has extra success, South Africa can degree the sequence.

“He plays a huge role. He is a guy that doesn’t miss his lines and lengths a lot and he asks a lot of questions.” He stated. “He knows what he can do and what he can’t do, and as a bowler there aren’t many things he can’t do. He swings the ball both ways, he has a good bouncer, a good yorker. The bowlers, the team look up to him.

“I do know it is typically a giant weight for him to hold on his shoulders, however he takes that duty. That’s what makes him so good. He is aware of when he bowls properly, we play properly; when he takes wickets, we win. It’s not good to face him within the nets, so I can not think about it is good to face him within the center. He’s going to be essential within the fourth innings. If he get’s it proper, it would go a great distance for us to win the Test.”