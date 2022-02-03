RAT price gouging laid bare

More than 50 retailers have been ordered to clarify alleged value gouging as complaints pile up about the price of speedy antigen exams.

More than 3900 complaints have been filed to Australia’s shopper watchdog over speedy antigen take a look at pricing and promoting points in only a month.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission established an investigation into RATs in early January, encouraging Australians who have been involved about extreme pricing to report their experiences.

As a results of the complaints filed to this point, greater than 50 suppliers of the exams, together with main retailers and pharmacy chains, have been requested by the ACCC to clarify their prices, pricing and inventory availability.

Those suppliers have been warned that they have to be capable of substantiate any claims made concerning the causes for prime costs.

Pharmacies are essentially the most complained-about sector – making up a 3rd of all complaints.

ACCC chair Rod Sims mentioned the watchdog was taking the difficulty significantly and wouldn’t hesitate to “name and shame” the offenders.

“Businesses now know we will be in touch very quickly if they choose to impose unjustifiably high mark-ups on rapid antigen tests or make misleading statements to consumers,” he mentioned.

“In view of the public interest in this issue, we will continue to name business chains whose stores are reported to have engaged in this conduct, and (we) are working very closely with our fellow law enforcement agencies in this area, particularly in relation to individual stores.”

In addition, the ACCC has referred some retailers to each the Australian Federal Police and the Therapeutic Goods Administration over allegations of “illegal” reselling of speedy antigen exams, alleged package deal splitting, and gross sales of exams not accredited for dwelling use in Australia.

Mr Sims thanked those that had filed a report and urged others who had encountered excessive costs to talk up.

“Community concerns about sales practices for rapid antigen tests remain very high, for good reason,” he mentioned.

“We thank the consumers who have taken the time to pass on to us crucial information about what is happening in this market.

“These reports, and the public scrutiny, are helping to keep prices at lower levels than otherwise.”

Mr Sims introduced that the ACCC had additionally launched an investigation into whether or not governments diverted or “sought priority supply” of RATs after studies emerged that some retailers had been pushed down the listing as state and federal governments sought to construct up their stockpile of the exams.

Some suppliers made such claims in emails and on their web sites.

Mr Sims mentioned the federal authorities had given “clear and repeated advice” that it had not commandeered or requested for precedence provide.

“ACCC investigators are speaking with the suppliers involved and will look to address any misrepresentations identified,” he mentioned.

“The ACCC takes this opportunity to remind suppliers about the importance of honouring any contractual arrangements for supply and of being honest about why rapid antigen tests may currently be unavailable.

“Suppliers must be able to substantiate any claims they make about test availability, and we are asking them to do so.”

Of the greater than 3900 studies filed between December 25 and January 26, virtually 95 per cent have been concerning the value of the exams.

Analysis suggests many customers are nonetheless paying between $20-$30 per take a look at, nicely above the wholesale costs of $3.82-$11.42.

“While $20 retail prices remain lower than the most extreme reports received by the ACCC, there is still an unusually high mark-up that in our view is very difficult to justify,” Mr Sims mentioned.

More than two-thirds of the patron studies have been about merchants in NSW, whereas 10 per cent of complaints associated to merchants in regional and distant Australia.