Ratan Tata shares heartening reason that inspired him to launch the car Nano

Nano, pegged as one of essentially the most inexpensive vehicles, is a name that wants no introduction. The individuals’s car grew to become part of many households since its launch in 2008 until the time it was discontinued a number of years in the past. The automobile is once more making a buzz following a publish shared by Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Tata took to his Instagram profile to share an image of him beside a Tata Nano automobile. In the caption he defined what motivated him to launch the car.

“What really motivated me, and sparked a desire to produce such a vehicle, was constantly seeing Indian families on scooters, maybe the child sandwiched between the mother and father, riding to wherever they were going, often on slippery roads. One of the benefits of being in the School of Architecture, it had taught me to doodle when I was free. At first we were trying to figure out how to make two wheelers safer, the doodles became four wheels, no windows, no doors, just a basic dune buggy. But I finally decided it should be a car. The Nano, was always meant for all our people,” he wrote.

Take a take a look at the publish:

The publish has been shared about an hour in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered greater than 5.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish appreciative feedback.

“You have always thought for the benefit of humankind! Sir,” wrote an Instagram person. “RatanTata Ji you are a real Gem and inspiration for many,” shared one other. “You are an inspiration sir,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the publish?