Ratan Tata warns people about Facebook page. Here’s what he shared

Ratan Tata took to Instagram to warn individuals a couple of Facebook page that’s scamming individuals utilizing the title of his colleagues. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries usually posts on Instagram to debunk faux or false information associated to him. He has warned individuals but once more and promised authorized motion within the matter.

Tata posted three slides as Instagram Stories about an hour in the past. Two of the slides additionally comprise photos of the web page that he’s warning individuals about. Here’s what he wrote on the primary slide:

“This is to let you know about this fraudulent Facebook page that has been scamming innocent citizens using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help,” he wrote on a screenshot of the web page. “We do not accept any funds in any form,” he added.

Named Ratan Tata Foundation, the web page is listed as a “Charitable Organization”. It additionally has photographs of Ratan Tata as its cowl and profile photos.

One of the slides that Ratan Tata shared as Instagram Stories.(Instagram/@ratantata)

In the next slide, he added the identical screenshot of the fraudulent web page together with a message to netizens. “I request you to report this page while we take strict legal action.” He additionally added a hyperlink to the web page which is at present displaying unavailable on Facebook.

The Instagram Stories slide by Ratan Tata a couple of fraudulent Facebook web page.(Instagram/@ratantata)

As for the final slide of his Instagram Stories, Tata shared the official e mail ID the place individuals can write in to confirm the authenticity of any declare associated to Ratan Tata or the Tata Group of Industries. “Please always verify authenticity by writing to: Talktous@tatatrusts.org.”

This is what Ratan Tata shared on Instagram whereas posting a couple of fraudulent Facebook web page.(Instagram/@ratantata)

What are your ideas on Ratan Tata’s Insta Stories?