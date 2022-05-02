Rate rise will bring bank to sit at your kitchen table

Steven Hamilton compliments the federal government on their preliminary pandemic monetary help. However, he believes their financial plan consists of “vague platitudes but nothing in the way of concrete policy to achieve them”. Hamilton is simply too variety. Billions of {dollars} was wasted on JobKeeper, the allocation of presidency grants, grossly belated dedication to internet zero however with no guiding monetary construction, quite a lot of inefficient tax buildings together with the GST, which is simply too low and solely covers half the financial system, ill-advised privatisation of aged care, no thought methods to reverse their 50 years of downward stress on wages and a sequence of profitable scare campaigns on any try to repair any of this. David Hind, Neutral Bay Build a future for our youngsters I’d additionally like this election to not be about Scott Morrison, or Albo or Constance or Barnyard, however about our youngsters and their future. Which celebration will assist them deal with points comparable to entry to training, housing affordability, vocational coaching resulting in well-paid employment, medical and dental care to maintain them wholesome, and an setting that’s not underneath menace and spiralling in the direction of cataclysmic change? That is the celebration that I wish to vote for. Dale Bailey, Five Dock Third time unfortunate Your correspondent is essential of the lacklustre marketing campaign (Letters, May 2). Bill Shorten took a raft of sturdy insurance policies, which might have benefited Australia enormously, to the final election, however was outwitted by Morrison. Voters swallowed the lies and concern ways and selected the established order over imaginative and prescient. It got here as no shock when that establishment shortly degenerated into unscrupulous Morrison 2.0. I think Labor’s plan is to get elected, earn the belief of voters after which introduce a stronger agenda. But it should first beat Morrison at his personal recreation. The PM went to the election in 2019 with out insurance policies and gained by enjoying the person. This time he’s hoping we’ll choose the satan we all know. If the voters doesn’t ship this satan packing, we’ll find yourself with unscrupulous Morrison 3.0. Graham Lum, North Rocks

Desperate measures To what laughable depths has campaigning sunk when one’s mother-in-law’s phrases are used for political achieve, reportedly with out her giving permission (“Kooyong contest turns ugly as Josh Frydenberg ‘misquotes’ opponent’s frail mother-in-law”, smh.com.au, May 2)? Moreover, equating this with Ted Baillieu’s son, who has chosen to publicly take a place and converse out, is clearly not legitimate. Louise Dolan, Birchgrove Grey issues Do self-funded retirees really want this Liberal-National celebration authorities promise of increasing entry to the seniors’ well being card (“Coalition to boost elderly health cards”, May 2)? Why has it taken 10 years in authorities to place this $70million promise on the desk? Helen Simpson, Curl Curl Campaign fever

The northern seashores is buzzing with pleasure – it’s like a marginal seat this election. An unprecedented stage of campaigning: letters, cellphone calls, textual content messages, corflutes. All that’s lacking are common visits from the prime minister. Denis Goodwin, Dee Why Calling for change It is all very effectively for Mike Baird (“Baird says Coalition must learn from the rise of independents”, May 2) to recommend Liberal politicians must reconnect with their native communities, however the message from these communities is that the insurance policies of the Coalition should not what they need.

The teal independents have arisen as a result of their communities are fed up with the federal government’s failure to take local weather change significantly and its use of pork-barrelling, along with an absence of a federal ICAC and its disregard and demeaning of girls. It isn’t just a matter of listening, as there’s a want to vary and implement insurance policies that their constituents need. Peter Nash, Fairlight The time is now It is hardly a revolutionary, however an evolutionary, course of whose time has come (‴⁣⁣Time is now’: Australia-wide campaign for referendum”). The US, Canada and New Zealand have all moved to recognise First Nations folks of their respective constitutions. Steve Ngeow, Chatswood

For these like me who help the Uluru Statement from the Heart’s name for a Voice to Parliament for First Nations folks to be enshrined within the structure, it’s heartening to see {that a} marketing campaign has been launched to realize this. With the help of all who care about righting the wrongs inflicted on the First Australians, it may be finished. The time is now. Andrew Macintosh, Cromer Loss of panorama I help the views of your correspondents concerning the lack of our nation’s constructed heritage (Letters, May 2), and I additionally deplore the lack of our panorama heritage. Inevitably, with each constructing demolished or dismantled, vital vegetation can be destroyed. If the stays of Willow Grove are ever taken out of storage and relocated, it is going to occur earlier than decades-old bushes will perform within the setting as they did earlier than being reduce down. Lyn Langtry, East Ryde Plain speaking Remember sports activities venues with easy identify comparable to Redfern Oval, Brookvale Oval or the Sydney Sports Ground? Now venues carry sponsors’ names, so it’s a miracle patrons can discover the precise venue. Besides, I’d choose to be at Lang Park quite than XYZ Stadium in Brisbane to see the Broncos thrashed. Col Shephard, Yamba

Old tips In Little Dorrit, Charles Dickens satirises the issue your correspondent has described (Letters, May 2). The Office of Circumlocution made purposes for brand new companies, patents et cetera so tortuous that individuals gave up making an attempt. The laptop program’s identify ought to incorporate “circumlocution” in honour of the nice author and as a reminder that governments have been utilizing such ways since a minimum of the 1800s. Isobel Page, Hornsby $46,000 a day and we get antlers? Those canine don’t look too completely happy concerning the gross household revenue (“How a puppy picture revealed Caddick’s $46,000 per day ’profit‴⁣⁣, May 2) but I guess, if the only benefit for them is a set of antler ears, they might have a case. Lyn Savage, Coogee The case for versing

I write in defence of “versing” (Letters, May 2), which (as a former soccer dad) I can assure has been in use for a minimum of the previous 25 years. It does fill a selected area of interest. “Playing” for kids doesn’t have an inherent sense of competitors, and “playing against” is a mouthful in contrast with the succinct “versing”. Doug Walker, Baulkham Hills Perhaps the background elected nodders may very well be referred to as a poly tic? Tony Doyle, Fairy Meadow No, your correspondent shouldn’t anticipate twice as a lot for 2 instances extra. One instances extra can be double. Two instances extra is treble the amount. Brian Kidd, Mt Waverley (Vic) Can we please expunge “anytime soon” quickly? And if my common Saturday punting is any information, we should always directly and ceaselessly decouple “foreseeable” and “future”. Frank McGrath, Bulli The digital view

Labor leads polling at the campaign’s halfway mark

From Scott55: “We don’t need miracles, we don’t need out-of-control spending promises, we don’t need election commitments for projects that are unplanned and don’t stack up. What we need is a government that makes one good decision followed by another, a government that respects all Australians, respects taxpayers money and respects our futures. There is a chance Labor can deliver these things. The Coalition government has had nine years and they have not demonstrated any such ethos or aspirations. Their time is up. Labor is the only one choice on the 21st of May. It’s time”