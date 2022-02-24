Ratings agency Fitch pours cold water on Godongwana’s budget | Fin24

Fitch Ratings, one of many large three rankings companies on which SA relies upon for its credit standing, has expressed doubt that Treasury has the power to include authorities spending pressures following the tabling of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden price range on Wednesday.

In a press release on Wednesday night, Fitch famous that regardless that SA’s income overrun of R180 billion over the previous fiscal yr had improved public funds, SA had continued to “breach expenditure ceilings, pointing to difficulties in containing spending”. Fitch additionally warns that SA’s income bonanza – attributable to excessive commodity costs – will show momentary.

In his price range tabled on Wednesday, Godongwana break up the R180 billion income, placing 55% in the direction of “urgent spending” priorities and 45% in the direction of decreasing future borrowing. This has allowed the finance minister to stabilise authorities debt a yr sooner than anticipated, at a decrease stage of 75.1% of GDP.

The company mentioned that the brand new forecasts within the price range “reduce the near-term risk that investor concerns about debt sustainability could lead to a further surge in borrowing costs in the context of global monetary tightening and imply a further slowdown in debt accumulation”.

However, Fitch mentioned that the extension of the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant for an additional 12 months meant that it now anticipated a everlasting grant of some type to be put in place. This means the federal government will once more breach its expenditure ceiling within the 2023/24 monetary yr on account of the grant extension, it mentioned.

“Although we anticipated the breach this year, it raises questions about the government’s ability to pursue fiscal consolidation if revenue forecasts disappoint or other fiscal risks materialise,” mentioned the company.

SA’s issues can actually solely be solved by financial progress, “but so far, government initiatives and progress on implementation has been insufficient to make this likely”.