Ratko Mladic Fast Facts | CNN

Here is a take a look at the lifetime of Ratko Mladic, former chief of the Bosnian Serb military, sentenced to life in jail for genocide and different conflict crimes.

Birth date: March 12, 1942

Birth place: Kalnovik, Yugoslavia (now Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Birth title: Ratko Mladic

Father: Nedja Mladic

Mother: Stana Mladic

Marriage: Bosiljka Mladic

Children: Darko and Ana

1965 – Graduates from a army academy and joins the Communist Party.

1992 – As a commander in the Bosnian Serb army, Mladic leads the siege of Sarajevo.

July 1995 – Mladic spearheads an assault in town of Srebrenica. Approximately 8,000 Muslim males and boys are killed.

1995 – Mladic is indicted by the UN-established International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for war crimes and atrocities.

July 1996 – An worldwide warrant is issued for his arrest.

1996-2001 – He takes refuge in Belgrade with the protection of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic.

2001 – Mladic goes into hiding after Milosevic is arrested.

October 12, 2007 – Serbian officers provide a million euros for data resulting in the seize of Mladic.

May 26, 2011 – Mladic is arrested in Serbia.

July 4, 2011 – Mladic refuses to enter a plea so the presiding judge enters not guilty pleas to all counts against him.

May 16, 2012 – Mladic’s trial begins. He’s charged with two counts of genocide, 9 crimes in opposition to humanity and conflict crimes.

January 28, 2014 – He refuses to testify on the genocide trial of former Bosian Serb Leader Radovan Karadzic and denounces the ICTY court docket as “satanic.”

October 23, 2014 – The ICTY announces that the court docket will hear particulars about a mass grave investigators believe has ties to Mladic.

December 7, 2016 – During closing arguments, prosecutors suggest a life sentence for Mladic.

December 15, 2016 – Mladic’s trial is adjourned. Three UN judges start deliberating on his destiny. The course of might take as much as a 12 months.

November 22, 2017 – Mladic is sentenced to life in prison after being discovered responsible of genocide and crimes in opposition to humanity.

March 22, 2018 – Appeals his conviction and sentence.

August 25-26, 2020 – Mladic’s attraction listening to takes place.

June 8, 2021 – A UN court upholds Mladic’s conviction and life sentence.