Rattled by Ukraine War, Moldova Strives to Dodge Russia’s Long Shadow

CHISINAU, Moldova — Before conflict erupted subsequent door, Moldovans had large plans for his or her nation.

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine put Moldova, a former Soviet republic and one among Europe’s poorest nations, in an especially weak state of affairs, threatening its financial growth, straining its society with waves of refugees and evoking existential fears of one more Russian occupation.

The conflict jitters are additionally including one other chapter to Moldova’s lengthy and more and more determined effort to untangle itself from Moscow’s clutches. In pursuit of that, it recently applied to join the European Union, however the prospect of gaining admission anytime quickly is distant.

“We are a fragile country in a fragile region,” stated Maia Sandu, Moldova’s president, in an interview.