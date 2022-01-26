Ravi Bishnoi Gets Maiden India Call-Up For West Indies Series; Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda Make Comebacks | Cricket News

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Wednesday rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20 collection in opposition to the West Indies whereas senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally returned to the white ball arrange after a knee surgical procedure. Skipper Rohit Sharma on the day cleared his health take a look at and as reported by PTI on January 17, was again in-charge for the collection that begins with ODIs in Ahmedabad from February 6. Among senior gamers, Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped from the white-ball staff, whereas Washington Sundar, who missed the South Africa collection as a result of COVID-19, was again within the squad.

“Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami have been rested from the series,” BCCI secetary Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a press launch.

While Ashwin is believed to be injured and out for six weeks, BCCI assertion did not point out his damage standing so it may be concluded that even when he’s match, he would not have been picked after an detached white-ball collection in South Africa.

The different notable comeback has been Baroda batter Deepak Hooda, who had modified states and did splendidly properly for Rajasthan within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in addition to Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Hooda is being regarded as a possible finisher in shorter codecs and for now within the ODI staff. He was a part of the Nidahas Trophy squad in Bangladesh 4 seasons again however did not get a recreation.

“If you go and look at Hooda’s performances in white-ball cricket this season, most of his runs have come when the team has been in trouble. That shows he can take pressure. The selectors would like to see more of M Shahrukh Khan, who is a good talent. There are a lot of matches and if he has a good IPL, who knows, he will be right there,” a BCCI supply knowledgeable PTI on situation of anonymity.

However it’s understood that Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan wasn’t in consideration as his bowling is pleasant medium tempo and cannot be seen as a finisher in white-ball cricket.

It can be learnt that vice-captain KL Rahul can be obtainable from the second ODI onwards as he’s set to overlook the primary 50-over recreation as a result of private causes.

“Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury and will not be available for the ODIs and T20Is. Axar Patel will be available for the T20Is,” Shah added.

Bishnoi has been one of many finds of the Indian Premier League for the Punjab outfit and has been picked up by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants from the drafts for the following IPL. In 42 T20 video games, he has 49 wickets at an amazing economic system price of 6.63. In 17 List A video games, he has 24 wickets and an economic system price of 5.48.

He primarily bowls googlies which is his inventory supply and sometimes bowls leg-breaks. With Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bishnoi, India is once more going again to the trusted method of wrist spin which gave them lot of success between 2017 to 2019.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the ODI squad however retained for the T20Is whereas former skipper Virat Kohli featured in each the groups.

It is known that Kuldeep, who had misplaced his mojo within the Kohli-Ravi Shastri period, has been referred to as again as the present staff administration and selectors really feel that he has the X-factor to contribute to the staff’s trigger.

He underwent a knee surgical procedure in September final yr.

Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, who have been a part of the New Zealand T20 Internationals are predictably again as reported by PTI.

The six-match collection in opposition to the West Indies will function three ODIs beginning in Ahmedabad from February 6, adopted by as many T20 Internationals in Kolkata.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the BCCI has curtailed the variety of venues from six cities to 2.

ODI squad:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.