Ravi Bopara says his grip for knuckle ball was mistaken for ball-tampering

His penalty has been decreased from a three-match ban to a high-quality of 75% of his match charge and three demerit factors

The incident had occurred throughout Sylhet’s recreation against Khulna Tigers on February 7, and, initially, match referee Debabrata Paul had imposed the ban. But following Bopara’s attraction on February 8, the BPL technical committee decreased the match referee’s ruling.

Later, at a press convention* after the match against Comilla Victorians , Bopara claimed that his grip for the knuckle ball was mistaken for ball-tampering. Bopara introduced a ball to the press convention room anticipating the query. Showing how he bowls the knuckle ball, he defined that he grips it in a specific manner if the ball is moist.

“I bowl a knuckle ball where I run in hiding the ball,” he stated. “Sometimes I run in holding it like this and that (displays his grips). It is not easy to get this grip, especially with the wet ball. You have to find the best part of the ball to put it. Otherwise, if the ball is wet, it can fly and you can bowl no-balls [for height].

“I believe there was a mistake there. It is disappointing however that is life.”

Bopara was caught on camera running his finger over the ball during the ninth over of the Khulna innings. The on-field umpires Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwella duly stopped play and changed the ball during the over, and docked Sylhet five runs. They had brought the charge against Bopara to the match referee, relating to changing the condition of the ball which is a breach of clause 41.3 of the BPL’s match playing conditions.

A BCB statement on Friday read: “The technical committee reversed the suspension and executed the high-quality in accordance with the authority awarded to it in Article 8.2.3.4 of the [tournament’s] code of conduct which states that ‘the Technical Committee shall have the ability to extend or lower, amend or in any other case substitute a brand new resolution on the appropriateness (or in any other case) of the sanction imposed at first occasion’. It is additional confirmed as per Article 8.2.3.6 that, ‘Any resolution made by the Technical Committee beneath this Article 8.2, shall be the complete, closing and full disposition of the matter and will probably be binding on all events’.”

If Bopara gets another demerit point during this tournament, he will get a one-match suspension. Every four demerit points translate into a one-match suspension as per Article 7.5 of the code of conduct.

*1740 GMT The copy was updated after the press conference