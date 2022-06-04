Ravi Bopara steers Sussex home after Obed McCoy claims four

Sussex 147 for five (Bopara 54*) beat Middlesex 163 (McCoy 4-30) by 5 wickets (DLS)

Ravi Bopara ‘s captain’s innings of 54 not out off 36 balls at Hove helped Sussex Sharks to inflict a primary defeat of the Vitality Blast marketing campaign on Middlesex.

Bopara was joined in a decisive sixth-wicket unbroken stand of 58 in 6.5 overs by Harrison Ward as Sussex gained a rain-affected contest by 5 wickets with three balls to spare to attract alongside their South Group opponents with a 3rd victory – albeit having performed one match greater than Middlesex.

Ward hit Toby Roland-Jones over lengthy on off the again foot for six in a 14th over costing 16 and through which each Ward and Bopara additionally collected legside fours.

And a crowd of greater than 4,000 on the First Central County Ground lapped it up when, with 10 wanted from the final over, Bopara swung Martin Andersson’s fast-medium excessive over lengthy on and adopted it subsequent ball with a leg-glanced 4 to finish the win.

West Indian left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, in the meantime, claimed 4 for 30 in Middlesex’s 163 all out, through which Joe Cracknell hit two sixes and eight fours in a 49-ball 68.

Rain delayed the beginning of Sussex’s chase, leaving them to attain 146 from 17 overs to win on Duckworth Lewis Stern rules, and Roland-Jones struck together with his first ball to have Luke Wright caught for five at deep mid wicket.

The Sharks have been 20 for two when Jason Behrendorff bowled Ali Orr for 10 and a good shakier 37 for 3 as Roland-Jones returned to have Tom Alsop caught within the deep for 8.

New Zealand keeper-batsman Tim Seifert performed attractively for a 21-ball 35 on his Sussex debut, with six fours and a six pulled off Luke Hollman’s leg spin, however he was leg-before to a Martin Andersson near-yorker and two overs later, within the tenth, Delray Rawlins was pinned lbw for 10 by Chris Green having simply smeared the off spinner for six.

But Bopara and Ward made an equation of 46 from the final 5 overs look comparatively easy, with Bopara ending with a six and 7 fours and Ward unbeaten on 22.

Earlier Steven Finn took 3 for 29 in opposition to his former county, placing together with his first ball of the night when Max Holden lifted a sq. drive straight to the fielder on the quilt boundary to go for five within the second over.

Stevie Eskinazi additionally performed effectively for 31, from simply 18 balls, however after slashing Finn and driving Rawlins for sixes he fell to the final ball of Middlesex’s powerplay – making room to hit Finn away for what would have been a 3rd 4 of the over however thin-edging as a substitute to keeper Seifert.

Middlesex have been 101 for 2 on the midway mark of their innings, however as a substitute of pushing on to one thing intimidating they fell away in disappointing vogue, shedding their final eight wickets for 56 runs in 9.1 overs.

McCoy started the stoop, selecting up the wickets of Jack Davies and Andersson in his second over, the eleventh. Left-hander Davies went for 14, slashing excessive to deep cowl, and Andersson edged behind for 1.

Finn, together with his first ball again, then made it 113 for five at first of the thirteenth over when John Simpson, slicing a back-foot drive, was spectacularly caught right-handed by a diving Wright at brief third man to go for two.

Cracknell did choose up Tymal Mills for six behind deep sq. leg, having earlier plundered three fours from McCoy’s opening over to take Middlesex racing previous 50 within the fifth over, however later in that very same sixteenth over the 22-year-old skied an tried huge hit in opposition to a slower ball and Mills accepted the caught and bowled.

McCoy eliminated each Hollman (5) and Roland-Jones (1) when recalled for over quantity 17, Rawlins catching them each, first on the quilt ropes after which operating in from deep mid wicket respectively.